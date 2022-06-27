0 SHARES Share Tweet

The BET Awards was established by the Black Entertainment Television network in the year 2001. This American Award show is organized over the past few years to celebrate African Americans in every field of entertainment. The BET awards of 2022 were presented on Sunday 26th of July. The show is aired live from the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

BET Awards 2022 Kanye West Honouring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

As a response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, most of the presenters, performers, and award winners called for action. The Award show was a success as it shared several beautiful moments and surprise performances.

Out of all the awards, the most celebrated one was the ‘Lifetime achievement’ presented to Sean Love Combs. This American rapper, songwriter, record executive, and entrepreneur is known by different names like Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, or Puffy among his friends and fans. Born in New York City, he has worked hard as a talent director at Uptown Records and later established his own label, Bad Boy Records in 1993. He even supported artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher.

This lifetime achievement award became special as the stage was shared with a group of fellow artists and early collaborators including Mary J. Blige and Kanye West. At the event, the 45-year-old musician Kanye West made a surprise entry to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to his mate Sean “Diddy” Combs together with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. West came on stage with his face completely covered in a hat, shades, and black mask.

While giving the speech, he even said “You know, I took a little hiatus. I just want to declare myself legally dead for a year. I just want to be off the grid and Puff is pretty persistent, but I had to think, bro, it’s like, people get amnesia. Like I should never have Puff have to ever call more than one time. Any of us in this room, if Puff ever needs us, we need to jump and be there.” He even said that Diddy has gone through and survived a lot by breaking down a lot of doors to make way for the coming generation. West even said that Diddy is the reason why they are standing there, he has broken so many doors of classism, taste, and swag. By the end of his speech he even said “Puff, if I never told you I love you, you’re my brother.”

Earlier this year West was prohibited from performing at the Grammy even though he had 5 nominations at the event. This prohibition was a result of his “concerning online behavior” after the issues with his Ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. And the BET awards were his first appearance ever since the Grammy. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier in February 2021 after their seven years of marriage. And several issues had occurred after this which affected the musician. But lately, the ex-couple seems to be on good terms and were spotted together celebrating Father’s Day together with their four kids Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 9.

The BET awards presented annually are broadcasted live on BET and feature performances by different artists. Some of the major categories of awards are presented in a televised ceremony. Also, a few more categories of awards are yet to be disclosed.

