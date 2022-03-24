NATO, the European Council and the G7 – the ambassadors will meet this afternoon in the…
Chinese plane crash ‘unprecedented’ given good safety record: Analyst
for a plane like East ChinaOne aviation analyst who cited the aircraft’s excellent safety record said…
Wendy Williams heads to Miami after declaring she’s ready to do a talk show
Wendy Williams Back in South Florida, she hopped on a commercial flight in the New York…
The consequences of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs were more brutal than we realized
when dinosaur– destroy asteroid With the Earth 66 million years ago, huge amounts of matchsticks A…
Women’s advocacy groups silence transgender swimmer Leah Thomas’ dominance at NCAA tournaments
the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles! As the controversy continues over the dominance…
The Nintendo Switch 14.0.0 system update is now live, here are the full patch notes
Photo: Nintendo Nintendo just released a new firmware update for the Switch. It upgrades the system…
$17 billion in global assets linked to 35 Russians with alleged ties to Putin | Russian President Vladimir Putin
More than $17 billion (£13 billion) in global assets – including offshore bank accounts, yachts, private…
War Ukraine: “Gray” in Mariupol, scary pictures in Kiev – Ultimatums rejected
At least eight people have been killed in a bomb blast near the Ukrainian capital, Russia,…
Hundreds of Chevron workers at California refinery go on strike | US unions
hundreds of chevron Workers in California went on strike on Monday after the company and the…
Lauren Hogg loses Lambda Award nomination after Twitter feud
She added, “I expected Lambda more from assassinating the character with a vague accusation based on…