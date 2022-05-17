Mary J. Blige’s Empowering Speech At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards Focuses On “Overcoming Obstacles”

Video tributes from Taraji P. Henson and other celebrities were shown before Mary accepted her award. Henson, Missy Elliot, Gabrielle Union, H.E.R., and Queen Latifah were played. Mary is a 10-time recipient of the Billboard Music Award. Janet Jackson then gave Mary the Icon Award trophy, which Mary graciously received. Mary then stepped out onto the platform wearing a sparkling minidress with cutouts.

Mary J. Blige Accepted Award For A Very Prolonged Period

“The way the world is now, I suppose many think icons are born that way, but it is most certainly not the truth,” Mary began her acceptance speech by adding. The journey to greatness is a long and difficult one that calls for patience, endurance, and a significant amount of practice learning from one’s mistakes.

She explained her definition of an icon by stating, “To me, being an icon involves overcoming obstacles to do the unthinkable and being universally admired for impacting a huge number of people.” My journey has lasted for a considerable amount of time already. one who has undergone outward transformations during their existence. Because God inspired me to use those horrible experiences and sentiments to begin my musical career, my music is filled with misery and pain.

Later on, the most known singer for her hit song “Family Affair” discussed her early days as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and how the music industry has changed since then. She referred to those early days as “the beginning of a movement.”

“Every single inner-city girl was recognizing their own and could empathize with anything that I had to say,” the woman who spoke stated. Her accomplishments have served as a source of motivation for succeeding female artists throughout the years, and this pattern remains prevalent now. She was and always and will be the epitome of ghetto-fabulousness. It’s official: ghetto fabulosity is the new definition of cool.

It was disclosed that Mary had at long last found the genuine love that she had been looking for, and she highlighted that the message of her song has always been “that we are not alone in our struggles.” She then informed me that I was not the only one of my kind. She asks, “Who’s managing Mary J. Blige now?” after stating, “I’ve been yearning for real love for such a long time. And that genuine love is me.”

.@maryjblige is an icon with a multi-decade career full of hits! 👏 Congrats on being the recipient of the 2022 #BBMAs Icon Award! #IconMJB pic.twitter.com/4tIcYUMryR — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022

Since it was initially given out in 2011, he is one of only ten musicians to have ever been honored with this accolade. He now joins an elite group. She is a star because she is associated with A-listers. In addition to Janet Jackson, Neil Diamond, and Stevie Wonder, other artists who have received this honor include Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, and Pink.

