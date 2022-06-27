0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ana de Armas is a renowned Cuban and Spanish actress, who is now under keen observation by her fans and the Internet audience who are curious to know about her new love life. Everyone needs to know the exact answer to the question, ‘Is Ana dating someone right now?’

So, the answer to your query is a big ‘YES’. She is in an active relationship. The photos she shares on social media prove the same and she is currently out on dating. Based on the latest reports, the star of ‘No time to die’ is now changed her relationship status to ‘In a relationship with Paul Boukadakis, the Tinder CEO right at the moment.

Ana De Armas Love Life Explored!! Know The Dating History Of Ana

In late December 2021, the rumors about the relationship between Ana and Paul hit the hot news over the Internet. This all started once they got clicked by an unknown in Los Angeles.

The picture shared on social media shows that Ana was not at all bothered about the onlookers, and was eager to steal the hot lip kiss from her boyfriend, Paul.

For that dating, she opted a long flared black pants perfectly paired with a pink V-shaped full sleeve light-colored top. The black Louis Vuitton shoulder bag on her shoulders added a complete look. Paul, 37, was on his beige Carhartt jacket with an all-black long suit.

Their day out totally reflected the deep love and affection they hold for each other. The pair stood too close during their walking by holding their hands tight and seemed to get pulled into each other. Their long cuddles and the casual outing wasn’t made her husband shy about packing on the PDA.

Ben who was previously linked to Ana is no longer in a relationship together. Ben and Ana met each other during the making of the psychological thriller ‘Deep Water’.

The relationship spread quickly like a wildfire and the chemistry between them started to work. During their relationship, Ben seemed to be very happy and they always had a great time together.

Ben Is No Longer In A Relationship With Ana!

The relationship with Ben was kept wrapped by both until the sudden pandemic hit. The love birds were caught on a date in Cuba. That time was really flooded with rumors that they were planning to live together. But the bonding lasts no longer and the pair quits their relationship in 2021 due to faith or because they had some other plans.

Ana, the actress is a married woman! Yes, you just heard it right. Ana got married to Mark Clout in July 2011. The couple who tied the knot too early was not able to make the relationship and got separated soon in February 2013.

Mark is a well famous actor and model in Spain. He starred in the films like the Baguio: divine horsetail, the sleeping sound of the chess player, and more. Soon after the breakup with Ana, Mark got into a relationship with Natalia Sanchez Molina, the Spanish actress, and singer.