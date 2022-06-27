0 SHARES Share Tweet

The influencer Blanc Chyna was clicked after attending the 2022 BET Awards wearing a whole golden outfit paired with a gorgeous smile of hers that captivated minds on Sunday night.

The fashionista stood unique from all other ladies who attended the ceremony last night with her plunging gold dress on the red carpet.

Model Blac Chyna Showed Up In 2022 BET Awards In Glittering Golden Dress

Black Chyna wore a heavy embellished sleeveless garment with an elongated V neck that lasted to her waist, showing the cleavage. The apparel also made her left leg quite visible with a unique cutting from her waistline touching the floor. The slit was sufficient enough to showcase the tattoo on her left foot and also the set of tattoos on her belly.

The heavy and gorgeous earrings and huge metal bracelets have their own unique role in enhancing the overall gram she brought to the night.

The flowing golden dress was coupled with blonde hair that has set free reaching her back.

The 34-year-old actress looks like she has been taken directly out of Euphoria, es[ecially her eye makeup.

The media personality was spotted attending the awards right after a week of her separation from her former partner, Rob Arthur Kardashian.

The relationship has gained much popularity recently following her abusing Rob by hitting him with a phone cord. Miss White has reportedly pointed a gun against the Kardashian who then later posted multiple pictures of the American model’s genitals and other private parts to solely shame the actress in public.

Against the Instagram reveal made by Kardashian, Black Chyna had already filed a lawsuit in 2017 which has been reportedly stopped by the pair recently.

The ex-couple were officially dating since 2016 and they soon adopted a 5-year-old kid, Dream. Yet, their paths diverted soon after a month.

Rob shared messages on his social media handle explaining the physical abuse he had to face while being in a romantic relationship with Chyna, following which he shared a few private pictures of the socialite.

In conjunction with that, Chyna also came forward claiming that Rob physically molested her and filed a lawsuit too.

The claim was subsequently denied by Rob and their case went on and off for all these times. Finally, it was on June 20 that their trial date was destined.

Very recently, Lynne Ciani, lawyer of Blac Chyna, stated that the media personality has vandalized the career of the actress to which he has never taken any responsibility, and finally it is the right time to hand him over to the law.

However, all these efforts went in vain when the former couple managed the dispute outside the court before their trial was fixed to be held by the law.

The auspicious occasion of the BET Awards was utilized by the artists to show their truest reactions against the reverse of Roe v.Wade on Sunday night of the ceremony.

Many talents were appreciated with uniquely categorized awards and the show was stolen by lady star, Doja Cat, with a maximum number of nominations.