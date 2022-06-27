0 SHARES Share Tweet

In her most recent social media post, Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination.

In the days following her separation from boyfriend Devin Booker, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared an explicit photo of herself sunbathing entirely bare on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner Posted Sunbath Racy Photo Of Herself Without Swimsuit!

As she lay on a sun lounger, stomach-down, examining her phone, the 26-year-old model was all that was seen of her: a green baseball cap.

Also included in Kendall Jenner’s post was a photo of her horse jumping and a photo of sushi. Additionally, she posted a video of herself driving down the highway at dusk.

Commenters on Kendall Jenner’s Instagram page lauded the images and made reference to her recent breakup with Booker in the process. Emojis of clapping, a crimson heart, and a flame were also common.

As another commented, “Single Kendall is in a big mood,” another said, “Love me some break-up posts.”

After a two-year relationship, Kendall Jenner and the NBA player called it quits last week. After recognizing that they were “not on the same page” when discussing their future, the ex-couple ended their relationship.

Kendall and the tipster both felt like they were heading in different directions, but there was still hope for a reconciliation.

“They had a great time together in Italy,” says a friend. “But when they returned home, they learned that their lifestyles were vastly different. Kendall made it clear to Devin that she needed time and space to herself.”

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have remained friends since their split because they still have feelings for one another. However, “as of now, they are split,” according to the insider, even if they desire to make their relationship work.

The reality star couple are “focusing on themselves and figuring out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” a rep for Jenner told to a magazine.

According to the insider, Devin Booker is still furious over the whole thing and hasn’t moved on. Because she didn’t believe he was as committed to the relationship as she was, Kendall Jenner ended things with him. So, she had high hopes and expectations for it to be both romantic and fantastic. It turned out, however, that this was not the case.

They had to evaluate whether or not their future ambitions were compatible with one another, according to an insider. She may not be ready for marriage and children right now, but she feels she may one day want to do so, according to the source. Even though Devin was clearly not on the same page, he went on to describe how he doesn’t want to do anything with his life at all.

