Stars Use BET Awards Stage To Criticize Roe v. Wade Abortion Ruling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Jazmine Sullivan were among the big stars who took the stage at the BET Awards to sharply criticize the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn constitutional protections for women on abortion.

Taraji P. Henson And Janelle Monáe Stand Up For Abortion Rights At The BET Awards

Henson took the stage as the show’s host on Sunday with an encouraging message about “black excellence” before addressing the Court’s reversal last week of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The actor took the stage after Lizzo opened the show with his single “About Damn Time.”

Henson took the stage as host of Sunday’s show with an encouraging message about “Black Excellence,” before discussing the court’s overturning of the groundbreaking Roe v. Wade ruling last week. The actor took the stage after Lizzo opened the show with his single “About Damn Time.”

“It’s about time we talk about guns having more rights than a woman. It’s a sad day in America,” said Henson, thanking Lizzo, who, along with Live Nation, recently donated $1 million of the tour’s proceeds to Planned Parenthood. “A gun that can take life has more power than a woman who can give life if she chooses to do so.”

Janelle Monae ripped into the Supreme Court before introducing the nominees for Best R&B/Pop Artist. Her speech was met with a standing ovation at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“A gun that can take life has more power than a woman who can give life if she so chooses.”

Janelle Monae ripped into the Supreme Court before introducing the nominees for Best R&B/Pop Artist. Her speech was met with a standing ovation at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“These artists are making art on our own terms, standing up for our truths and speaking freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body, and our choices, my body,” said the singer, who also paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community. “(Explicitly) its Supreme Court. I know we’re celebrating each other properly. We absolutely deserve to celebrate – especially now, we should be celebrating our art protecting our rights and our truths.”

Monae then introduced Sullivan as the winner of the category and asked the men to support the women.

“This is a difficult time for us,” Sullivan said. “I’d like to address the men directly: we need all of you. We need all of you to stand up, to stand up for us, to stand with us. If you have ever benefited from a woman making one of the most difficult decisions of her life, such as terminating a pregnancy, you need to stand up. This is not just a women’s issue. It’s a problem for everyone. We need your support now more than ever.

Read More:

Olivia Rodrigo, Amy Schumer, And Others Raise Awareness About Abortion Rights In The Wake Of The Roe v. Wade decision

How The”How To Murder Your Husband” Author Actually Murdered Her Husband?

Khloe Kardashian Recollects Wearing Prosthetics To Avoid paparazzi