On the BET Awards red carpet in 2022, Summer Walker left nothing to the imagination. Both for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and BET HER, this R&B diva strolled into the awards show with her breasts almost entirely exposed. The pregnant artists bared all except for two gold-plated pasties.

Summer Walker Glows On BET Award In Topless Appearance!

Expectant mother Haylee Ahumada, 26, dressed the 5ft5in the model in a gold coin-and-crystal bra and a matching gold coin little skirt with black stilettos.

Although it wasn’t precisely favorable, the attention she received The jewelry of the Hmong people, an ethnic minority primarily found in southwest China, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar, has been accused by some of demeaning Africans because of its sexual connotations.

“Summer Walker is absolutely a horrible human being,” read one tweet. Not only does she treat Asians with contempt, but she also chooses to denigrate Hmong culture by making sexual references to the jewelry they wear. Despite her lack of knowledge, she has full knowledge of her actions. What is it with you guys that feel the need to protect her all the time?

London On Da Track and current lover LVRD Pharoh already have a child together, but this will be Walker’s first child with Pharoh. It’s still a struggle for her to co-parent with London. As recently as a few weeks ago, he was slammed by Walker for being a bad father.

I can’t wait for the day when I can finally enjoy some peace and quiet,” she wrote in an online post that has since been deleted. However, “It’s all right because I have the most wonderful bundle of joy in the world. Even if I could, I wouldn’t go back and change anything about my history.

Twitter had a lot to say about Walker’s dress choice, even though she didn’t win a BET Award. The following are some of the responses.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant,” Walker said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday (June 26). I am, too! And I have to say, I’m overjoyed and ecstatic about it. You know, it’s just so serene and happy. And I’m only saying this because I remember what happened last time. Lots of help, lots of affection… The fact that others wouldn’t let me say it made me feel extremely insulted.”

