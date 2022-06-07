Pete Davidson was photographed squeezing Saint West’s hand just At Grove Mall in Los Angeles on June 4 2022 after Kim Kardashian was no longer visible there. The 28-year-old actor was photographed with the six-year-old son of Kardashian, and Kanye West, while traveling to a kiosk and then The Cheesecake Factory restaurant, according to TMZ. The age Kardashian is 41 and Kanye West is 44.

Pete Davidson Was Spotted Holding Saint West’s Hand In LA

According to eyewitnesses, Kardashian, who has been romantically involved with the Saturday Night Live alum since last October, is no longer with Davidson and Saint at the weekend excursion, confirming her confidence in her beauty.

Because Kim Kardashian was not present, Pete Davidson, 28, was caught holding Saint West’s hand at Los Angeles’ The Grove shopping complex. During the time out, Davidson gave Saint, Kardashian and West’s eldest kid, a cap; the former spouses also have three children, North, eight, Chicago, three, four, and Psalm.

According to TMZ, Saint’s family members were present at the outing. Davidson, who has been in films like I Want You Back, The Suicide Squad, and Also the King of Staten Island, has been seen with Kardashian’s children in the past, including a trip in a pink, electric-powered MOKE with North.

Last month, a hypothesis accompanied that Davidson had the initials of Kim and her 4 kids tattooed on his neck as he became visible wearing sparkling ink reading, KNSCP. The comic /actor was spotted with the eldest son of Kardashian and Kanye West while visiting a kiosk and then The Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

Given that Davidson is dating Kardashian, he has been upset by the fact that she has dragged him into the series surrounding their stylish pre-holiday preparations this year, nicknaming him SKETE. In February, the Grammy-prevailing singer published a text message announcing Davidson had dispatched him in connection with his relationship with Kardashian’s kids.

The textual content reads that he could in no way stand outside the manner of your kids. It’s a promise. It is not always my concern how you raise your children. He is hoping to meet them and become friends with them at some point. Davidson has been the focus of Kanye West’s public criticisms from the beginning of his romance with Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and Davidson were noticed at the Met Gala in NYC last month. No, you’re not going to meet my kids, West added in a caption that he later deleted. Davidson launched a Claymation video for his song Eazy in March wherein he portrayed himself with violent acts toward a character resembling Davidson.

West sang in the song that God deliver me from such a twist of fate so I can beat Pete Davidson’s, referring to a car accident he was concerned about in 2002. West additionally took to social media in March, announcing he had become ‘without a doubt worried’ that Davidson could get Kardashian ‘bought to drugs’, adding: ‘He’s in rehab every 2 months.’

Read More: