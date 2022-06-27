0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 2022 BET Awards commenced with a commendable reaction against the Supreme Court’s decision to switch the Roe v.Wade ruling. The show aired online from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

BET Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Will Smith

The Black Excellence honoring award ceremony across the areas of music, television, sports, and film was hosted by the American actress and singer Taraji P. Henson, who has also been nominated for Academy Awards. The Golden Globe winner is hosting the Award show for the second time consecutively.

The show praised a few remarkable Black women who have contributed their best to pop culture and honored them with respective awards based on their field of excellence, last year. Likewise, the Henson-hosted show has been entertaining and captivating this time as well, paired with unique fun, and varied performances.

The show winded up with its rockstar being the American singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer, Doja Cat, who ruled the night with six nominations under her name.

The second high-scored nominations were shared among Ari Lennox and Drake, who managed to bring four nominations each under their belts.

There was a long list of artists who tied a position of no.3 with three nominations each including Baby Keem, Mary J. Blige, Silk Sonic, Chloe, Future, H.E.R, Jasmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Lil Baby, and Kendrick Lamar.

The opening of the show marked history as the artists were one by one showing their true opinion on the ruling of the Supreme Court. Henson kicked off the night with a comparison between a woman and a weapon, to which woman should have been voted for. Janelle Monae also showcased her disrespect towards the final decision by merely holding up her middle finger against the court while Jasmine Sullivan p[assed the awareness that such cases are not based on any particular gender but on human sources as a whole.

The former Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Mary J. Blige mentioned how this is only a beginner for her career and future success while receiving her BET HER Award for Good Morning Gorgeous.

This time, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Sean “Diddy” Combos who performed a nostalgic tribute featuring Mary. J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, and other artists. The tribute was a star-studded performance that brought the audience on its feet and compelled them to sing along with the beat.

The night show honored many more artists in different categories including Jasmine Sullivan as the Best Female R&B/ Pop Artist, The Weekend as the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Wizkid Feat. Justin Beiber and Tem for the Best Collaboration, Latto as the Best New Artist, the Tems (Nigeria) as the Best International Act, and Zendaya as The Best Actress for her roles in Euphoria and Spiderman: No Way Home.

Youngstar award, Sportswoman of the year awards, Sportsman of the year awards, Best Actor award, Best Movie, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, and Video Director of the year were the other dominant awards presented to honor and celebrate the winners at 2022 BET Awards, aired on Sunday night, 26 of June.

