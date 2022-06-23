Celebrity Sightings! Kim Kardashian, Presley Family, Mick Jagger, And More

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As part of a hand-and-footprint ceremony held on June 21 in front of the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles to commemorate the upcoming Elvis film, Priscilla Presley was accompanied by her daughter Lisa Marie and her daughters Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood, and Harper Lockwood.

On June 21, in Milan’s San Siro Stadium, Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones will perform once more. At the Verdy x Minions launch celebration on June 16 at Universal Studios Hollywood, Zack Bia cracks up.

Kim Kardashian, The Presley Family, Mick Jagger, And Many Other Celebrities Were Spotted At Events!

Justin Turner, a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, shows up for a private Ripple Foods event on June 16 in Los Angeles. On June 20, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka strolled around New York City holding hands. On June 20, Evan Mock gave five on the Gossip Girl set in New York. On June 20, Kim Kardashian left New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman looking summer-ready in a white tee.

On June 20, during the Cannes Lions festival in France, DJ Pee. Wee, the real name Anderson. Paak walks the red carpet at a Spotify concert. Kendrick Lamar will also be performing on Spotify Beach on June 20 during Cannes Lions. On June 20, Paris Hilton took the stage for a discussion about NFTs at the Cannes Lions festival in France.

At FX’s The Bear premiere afterparty in Los Angeles on June 20, Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White got to talking. On June 20, Tessa Thompson answers a call while out and about in New York City. On June 15, Lauren Alaina took the stage at Maurice’s event in Brooklyn. On June 19, during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square, Joaquina Kalukango hung out with Ben Vereen in New York City as the actor received the Broadway League Legacy Award for his professional and charitable achievement.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill dressed up for the June 20 Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London. Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, and Michelle Pfeiffer were all present at the June 20 launch of Paramount+ in the UK. On June 19, Eddie Redmayne wore a sharp ensemble to the Royal Windsor Cup in Egham, England. Bethenny Frankel uses a Miami beach day to promote her brand-new swimwear collection. At the UK Paramount+ launch in London on June 20, Sylvester Stallone welcomes photographers.

At a photocall for the Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, Jane Seymour steals the show. Anne Hathaway dresses in vintage on June 20, while filming Mother’s Instinct in Port Monmouth, New Jersey. Julianne Hough keeps her cool while out and about in New York on June 19.

Miles Teller and Tom Cruise make eye contact at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in Seoul on June 20. On June 19, while out and about in West Hollywood, Lori Harvey dresses casually. On June 18, a lone Pete Davidson strolls down the Cairns Esplanade in North Queensland, Australia. On June 20, Steve Carell posed with a few of his adorable co-stars during a Minions: Rise of Gru picture call in London.

At Cannes, France’s Centre d’art La Malmaison on June 19, Paris Hilton attends a special showing of Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, curated by Edward Enninful. At a special Pride performance of the play Circle Jerk on June 18 at The Connelly Theatre in New York City, Kaia Gerber walks the red carpet. While out and about in London, Miranda Cosgrove is camera-ready.

On June 19, 2023, Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston made their way to the Prada fashion presentation as part of Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023. On June 18 in West Hollywood, Jodie Foster walked the red carpet at MPTF’s 100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service.