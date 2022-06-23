0 SHARES Share Tweet

On the Sway In The Morning programme on his Sirius XM radio shade 45, Eminem recently discussed his recovery from addiction.

When the 15-time Grammy Award winner was questioned about rapping and his mental health, he clearly said that music had helped him, which is a characteristic of rap music. Rapper from the United States called into the programme and said that music has never left his side.

How Music Has Backed Him In The Transformation

In the 2010 album Recovery, which was released, the record producer frequently discussed his drug addiction. It is customary for songwriters to write about their personal lives and interact with their followers through their music.

Eminem revealed in 2015 that he overcame his addiction with the help of regular workout. He revealed everything in an interview with Men’s Journal, where he also disclosed his drug overdose in 2007.

Eminem was addicted to drugs like Vicodin and Valium despite being one of the finest rappers of all time. The chemical has the ability to make one’s stomach hole larger. The hip-hop celebrity used to cope by eating more aggressively, which is unthinkable for a regular person. He finally put on 230 pounds as a result of the habit in 2007.

The singer wound up in a treatment facility after using more than 15 painkillers per day and coming close to suicide.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and R&B singer Snoop Dogg all performed at the auspicious 2022 Superball. This past Sunday, they had a powerful performance, and the 49-year-old knelt.

The rapper would be introduced to a new group of great Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, including Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and others.

After a struggle with himself, the rap legend quit the music business in 2005. Eminem has sold almost 30 million albums throughout the years, which is incredible. He ended up in vain and was forced to want narcotics for survival because success only comes to those who toil day and night. It is also clear that having money and working in a stressful setting increases the risk of using drugs.

The news that his latest album, Relapse, the sixth studio CD, has been finished gives fans who are eagerly awaiting the star’s return hope. Numerous depressing events that the rapper experienced during his difficult time are covered on the album. Eminem is still not clean, according to his detractors. Relapse, however, is projected to become popular among fans once it is released.

Eminem is reportedly putting a lot of effort into his studio in order to return to the music industry. The rapper who famously crooned “I know it’s been a minute, but we’re back” and “It’s the return of the Dozen Motherfuckers, let’s go” is back, much to the delight of his fans.

Read More: