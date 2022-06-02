Leonardo DiCaprio, And LeBron James Party All Night After AmfAR Gala In Cannes!!

After the amfAR Gala last week in Cannes, France, Richie Akiva, and Darren Dzienciol threw an afterparty at which celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, and NBA star LeBron James were in attendance. James was having a great time even though the Lakers were having a terrible season, and there were rumors that he may be traded.

Party After Cannes AmfAR Gala

LeBron James had a great time interacting with guests and greeting old and new acquaintances alike, according to a source close to the festivities at Domaine La Dilecta in Cap d’Antibes. It was brought to her attention that he had a very extroverted personality, and she agreed.

There were rumors that Burna Boy and the British vocalist Amazonica had worked together on a single that has not yet been made public. Everyone wanted the amfAR celebrations to continue well into the night.

Do not get your hopes up that you will find photographs on any social media platforms. According to the information provided by our spy, “stickers with no photographs allowed” were placed on everyone’s phones.

The event was attended by several famous people, including Ciara and Casey Affleck, Kevin Love and Shanina Shaik, Petra Nemcova and Kevin Love, Joan Smalls and Brett Ratner, and Shanina Shaik and Kevin Love.

The amfAR Gala, which gathered funds to assist in the fight against the spread of the AIDS epidemic worldwide, was held at the Hotel du Cap in the neighboring town of Beaulieu. Christina Aguilera, Maye Musk, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens, and Maye Musk were just a few celebrities who attended the party.

The celebrities who attended the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 wore various outfits on the red carpet. Paris Jackson and Bebe Rexha will be decked out to the nines for the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles in 2021.

According to our insider, Diplo not only had the affluent and famous entertained during his performances for them, but he also had them going crazy. “Because of the rising level of anticipation, as soon as he hung up the phone, everyone went utterly insane. Everyone there expressed a desire for the amfAR celebrations to continue indefinitely throughout the evening. Casey Affleck and Vito Schnabel were among those who stopped by the party during its course.

