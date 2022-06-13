Lori Harvey’s Net Worth, Age, Height, Dating, Father, Son!

Lori Harvey, an American model & social media sensation, was born on the 13th of January, 1997. She is the stepdaughter of Marjorie Harvey and Steve Harvey, two TV stand-up comedians.

Lori Harvey’s stepfather is the famous American comic Steve Harvey, and her mom is Marjorie Harvey. Marjorie is a fashion designer, a blogger, a stylist, and a virtual character. Donnell Woods is her father. Marjorie met Steve after the break. They tied the knot in 2007.

Lori is an American citizen. Morgan and Jason, Lori’s biological brothers, are also in her family. Broderick Harvey Jr and Wynton, her half-brothers, were given to her. She also has Brandi and Karli, half-sisters from her father’s previous marriages.

Quick Facts About Lori Harvey

She continues to post her modeling images with her Instagram followers, who appear to enjoy expressing their admiration for her picture updates.

Her weight is approximately 55 kilos (121 pounds).

She has black hair and gorgeous dark brown eyes.

She stands five feet & five inches tall, or 1.65 meters or 165 centimeters.

Age And Early Life Of Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey Although they haven’t had any kids together, Marjorie and Steve supported each other to raise their kids. In fact, Lori practices Christianity. She was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, where she attended Atlanta High School. Lori dreamed of turning into a growing equestrian. She has been awarded a gold medal.

Born On 13th of January, 1997 Birthplace Memphis, Tennessee, U.S Weight 55 kg Height Five feet & five inches tall Profession American model, entrepreneur, and socialite Net Worth $2 million – $6 million Partner Michael B. Jordan

Throughout her career, she has won various equestrian competitions. In 2015, she had a twist of fate at the same time as using a horse in Lexington, Kentucky. The twist of fate ended her profession as a rider. Lori commenced her career in modeling in 2017.

On Instagram, she has approximately 1.2 million followers and utilizes the platform to share modeling photos and videos from her daily life.

Lori Harvey’s Net Worth And Career

Lori’s net worth is expected to be between $2 million & $6 million in 2022.

Lori Harvey’s Husband And Children

Trey Songz was her boyfriend from late 2018 to early 2019. The partnership acquired considerable public attention, and they were pictured several times together.

Some of these pics attracted minor responses from rapper Future and Justin Combs, P. Diddy’s oldest friend, in December.

Interesting Facts About Lori Harvey

Her frame measurements are 34-26-36 inches. She’s wearing a bra with a cup size of 33C.

It appears that she is a health nut.

She flaunted her flat midriff as she examined the digital camera with her heavy-lidded look. Her lips, on the other hand, are bigger.

Lori Harvey is a writer who lives in the United States Lori has walked the runways for Dolce & Gabbana, amongst many other designers, several times since the Paris & Milan Fashion Weeks. She has a massively popular Instagram page with over one million followers, and she uses it to promote brands like Hermès and Chanel.

