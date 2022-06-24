26.6 C
Savannah Chrisley Opens Up After Her Parents’ Tax Fraud Conviction!!

Savannah Chrisley is speaking out about Todd and Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdicts in their federal tax fraud case that has sparked a storm of controversy and media attention. On June 22, 2022, Savannah posted a video montage featuring pictures of her with friends and family that were taken over the previous few years, both before and during the legal issues her parents were facing.

Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out About The Arrest Of Her Parents Todd And Julie Chrisley!!

Considering life while sitting here this morning both before and after a storm. One thing she can say is that she is grateful to people who choose to live and love deeply, despite whatever challenges they may face and this caption was written by Savannah, 24. Pre Storm moved quite quickly and was packed with unimportant details. The changeover occurs halfway through the video and involves more family, me, quiet time, and time with God.

Savannah Chrisley Opens Up After Her Parents’ Tax Fraud Conviction

Savannah continued by stating that the storm itself makes her grateful in a bizarre sense and that it confirms there is a God who, out of nothing, does everything. He can use the methods the enemy tried to use against you to help you grow. She is trying to locate her right now in a positive way. Regardless of what occurs in life, choose love. It is totally pure love that hurts, she revealed. It is a process, but God is making her more deliberate and changing her way of thinking. But it is a process she is willing to go through.

She continued by saying that the difficulties she and her family have encountered both the pleasant and the challenging ones have helped to shape who she is now as a better daughter, sister, friend, spouse, and future mother. She will keep feeling grateful for God’s goodness forever! Savanna even said, “Thank you so much to everyone who continues to love my family and me”.

On June 7, Savannah’s dad, Todd, and stepmom, Julie, were convicted guilty of conspiracy to conduct bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Fraud by wire was another charge against Julie. The Chrisley Knows Best cast members could spend up to 30 years in prison. A federal grand jury charged Todd and Julie in August 2019 with forging paperwork to get up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use.

Shortly after, Todd and Julie handed themselves in, claiming culpability and pleading not guilty. Todd asserted that a disgruntled former worker had made it his mission to persuade the U.S. Attorney’s office that the Chrisleys were guilty of committing financial crimes at the time. In a Chrisley Confessions podcast episode on Saturday, Todd and Julie briefly discussed how they’re feeling despite the legal issues they’re currently facing. Todd said, There’s an elephant in the room. I know you all want to know what is going on in our lives, but I have to beg that you understand that we are not allowed to talk about it right now. A moment will arrive.

