The Long-Awaited Sequel Is Off To A Flying Start

“Top Gun: Maverick” is expected to make more than $150 million by Monday’s close, according to the latest estimations and estimates. There are record-breaking 4,735 showings in North America.

In the opening weekend of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the 59-year-old superstar earned his first-ever $100 million. The long-awaited sequel raked in $124 million in ticket sales in its first three days of release in North American theatres, Paramount Pictures announced Sunday. There have been 248 million people who have seen it in theatres all across the world.

Paramount’s president of domestic distribution, Chris Aronson, called the figures “ridiculously, over-the-top wonderful.” “Congratulations to you all. For Tom, for the company, and for the filmmakers, I’m grateful.”

Despite being one of the most well-known actors in the world — some have called him “the last movie star” — Cruise isn’t known for his large box office debuts.

It was in 2005, with Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds, that he made his biggest domestic debut with $64 million. “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” came in second with $61 million dollars in 2018. Not because his films aren’t profitable in the long term, but because their profits aren’t disproportionately concentrated upfront.

The road to theatres for “Top Gun: Maverick” was long and winding. The sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun,” directed by Tony Scott, was initially scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2020.

Since July of this year, the company has been actively promoting the product. However, the epidemic thwarted those intentions, and it was postponed numerous times. Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Skydance were involved in the production of the sequel, which was estimated to cost $152 million to film.

While other studios opted for hybrid releases over theatrical releases, Cruise and Paramount remained steadfast in their goal of having a huge theatrical release. A streaming debut was out of the question at this point in time.

There are 4,735 cinemas in the United States screening “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is a record. As of this writing, it has opened 23,600 sites in 62 countries.

A cinematic marketing campaign has never had a longer runway than this. As Comscore’s senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian explained: “It didn’t do anything other than increase interest in the film. “This movie waited for the theatre to reopen before starting.”

When “Jurassic World: Dominion” opens on June 10, “Top Gun” will continue to have the skies to itself.

Dergarabedian praised the game’s “wonderful, open marketplace” as a particular highlight. “Consistency has always been Tom Cruise’s strong suit.” The marathon is a recurring theme in his films. It’s the first time he’s had a big hit at the box office. A sprint and a marathon await him here.

A Comscore estimate of ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in the United States and Canada. The final domestic results are expected to be announced on Tuesday.