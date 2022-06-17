Hand In Hand! Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber At Elvis Premiere!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Austin Butler arrived at a New York City screening of filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis on 15 June 2022 night. The 30-year-old actor was linked by Kaia Gerber, his 20-year-old female co-star in the future musical drama. Presley’s spectacular rise to superstardom in the 1950s is chronicled in Luhrmann’s film, which also delves into the singer’s tumultuous relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

With a pleated small dress and a large leather-based jacket, Cindy Crawford’s daughter turned heads. She added a layer of warmth with an army blue tee and a sporty edge with a pair of white sneakers.

Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Arrive At The Premiere Of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis In New York City!!

Butler was dressed in a black blazer jacket that he put over a loose-fitting top. The Zoey 101 star finished off his ensemble with a pair of vintage black leather-based get-dressed boots and a swept-back style achieved by putting pomade to his sandy blonde hair.

In a sparkling gold gown, actress Olivia DeJonge will play Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley on screen. She wore a black leather-based handbag slung over her shoulder when she and her longtime partner arrived at the premiere location. Since the first teaser trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis in February, Butler’s portrayal of Elvis has generated debate in the city.

Butler says how much he appreciates “The King,” and how their mutual lack of mothers as children allowed them to connect on a deeper level. When he was 23, his mother gave up the ghost, and when I was 23, my mother gave up the ghost. So when I discovered it, it was one of those things that gave me chills, and I just thought, “Okay, I’ll connect with that,” he told the hole.

Austin Butler told that he didn’t do anything but work relentlessly to embrace Presley during the two-year pre-production and filming of the film, which included a year-long lengthening due to the COVID-19.

Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and the Blue Suede Shoes rocker’s granddaughter Riley Keough have all admired Butler’s efficiency.

Last month, Priscilla, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, told her Instagram followers that Butler’s accurate portrayal let her relive every second she shared with her long-absent husband. She said it took her “a couple of days to resist the feelings” she felt when watching the movie on screen since it was fantastically realized.

Bringing Elvis Presley to life was not easy for filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, who was forced to halt production in Queensland, Australia in March 2020. This is after Austin Butler’s co-star Tom Hanks passed the COVID-19 test. The film’s original release date of October 2021 has been pushed back to June 2022 as a result of this. Production began again in September 2020 and ended in early March 2021, almost precisely a year after the forced shutdown.

