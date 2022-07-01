0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in a figure-hugging dress with a sensual cutout and a high slit as she posed in front of the sea. Kim Kardashian turned up the heat in a beautiful black sheer dress with a sexy cutout on the side of her left hip and upper thigh. The 41-year-old reality star and businesswoman posted a series of photos on her Instagram page on June 30. She was wearing a floor-length gown and a bikini top underneath.

Kim Kardashian Looks Stunning In A Sheer Black Dress

She looked stunning as she posed against a black marble window that looked out over the water. The dress also had a turtleneck and a slit over her left leg that was very high. Kim wore no shoes and put her hair up in an elegant style for the look. “Into the blue,” she wrote as a caption for the lovely photos.

Kim has been wearing all kinds of seductive outfits lately. On June 27, Kim Kardashian was seen leaving her sister Khloe Kardashian’s 38th birthday party in Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian was wearing a skintight black Balenciaga outfit.

The beautiful outfit was made up of black leather pants and boots that hugged her curves and a leather crop top with crisscrossed straps. She put together her outfit with a small black-and-white purse and big black sunglasses.

Also, on June 23, Kim walked toward a wall mirror in a grey dress that was almost see-through. She seemed to be feeling good about herself. Kim Kardashian used her phone to film her small catwalk.

Kim Kardashian had a confident smile on her face as she showed off Kim Kardashian’s beautiful body in a fun way. She posted the video for Snoh Aalegra’s “I Want You Around,” which may have been a subtle hint to her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson, who is 28, was seen with Kim Kardashian, who was working on a SKIMS shoot, outside a studio in Los Angeles at the end of May. Pete was seen looking at Kim’s famous booty, which stood out in the skin-tight, sheer dress she wore that day.

About two weeks later, when they went on a beach trip, they showed off how well they could paddleboard and kayak. Kim Kardashian shared a bunch of pictures from her trip. One of them was of her and Kanye West kissing on the beach.

Since then, they haven’t been seen taking another romantic trip together because Kim Kardashian has been so busy with her social life.

Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North, turned 9 on June 15, and Kuromi from the anime series Onegai My Melody came to her house to help her celebrate.

Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video of North dancing with Kuromi and going through a bunch of Kuromi-themed gifts. North looked as happy as ever. North also invited her family to Camp North, which was a camping trip for her birthday.

