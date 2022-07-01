James Bond Is Being Rebuilt!!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

According to the franchise’s producer Barbara Broccoli, British secret service agent James Bond won’t be returning to the big screen for at least another two years.

At a star-studded private ceremony in central London to honor Broccoli and her brother Michael G. Wilson for their BFI Fellowships, producer Barbara Broccoli told Deadline that the following 007 films would not begin filming for “at least two years.” “Because it’s a reimagining of Bond,” Daniel Craig stated, “the replacement casting hasn’t begun.”

However, Broccoli Refused To Speculate On Who Would Play James Bond In The Next Movie

She commented that no one was competing. We’re debating where to take him while we discuss the situation’s details. Until we know exactly how we will go with the sequel, there is no script for this reimagining of Bond. Redefining who he is will take time, and production will not commence for at least another two years, if not more.

According to Deadline, Bond stalwarts including Dame Judi Dench and Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, and Rami Malek, the filmmaker of “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” offered inspirational and amusing video messages throughout the evening.

Actors like Rege-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, Aidan Turner, and Tom Hardy have all been considered for the part of 007 in this new film.

“No Time To Die,” Craig’s Last Bond Picture, Was Released In The Previous Year

Pierce Brosnan’s latest film, “Another Day,” was released in 2002; the 54-year-old actor made his MI6 agent debut in 2006’s “Casino Royale.” The most recent joke that Broccoli has told is that Prince William is the “ideal candidate” to succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

The Duke of Cambridge honored her and her half-brother Michael Wilson with CBEs earlier this month at Buckingham Palace.

“Tick all the boxes,” she said when asked who she’d want to see in the role after Prince William, 40.

She said that the person we had just met wasn’t available. Unfortunately, he is already employed, but he would be the perfect candidate.

According to a producer, James Bond is being "reinvented," and the next 007 movies will be in "years."

Since the 1970s, Barbara Broccoli has contributed to the series in some roles. GoldenEye was the first of nine Bond films to be produced by her.

According to the director of the most recent film, No Time To Die, no one is in the race to replace Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Barbara claimed that the suave spy is "working out where to go," adding that the next movie won't begin production for "at least two years."

There isn't a script, and we won't be able to create one until we determine our approach for the next movie because, in truth, it's a reinvention of Bond.

Redefining his identity will take time, she went on to say.

Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner, and Henry Cavill have all been rumored to be involved.

However, it seems that Daniel Craig will not be replaced in the role of 007 any time soon.

The fifth and last Bond film featuring Pierce Brosnan was ultimately released in the previous year after a long delay due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

