Ye, commonly known as Kanye West, made a total surprise landing at the BET awards 2022. Kanye was well covered and was really hard to identify. He appeared at the award function to honor Diddy. Kanye West was masked entirely behind the jacket, hand gloves, cap, and glass and his face was completely wrapped. Though Ye seemed like someone really different from who he really is, he received rapturous applause from the audience who attended the BET awards.

References Kim Kardashian In Speech

The award function was at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the last Sunday evening. The show was made engaging by the Taraji P Henson who hosted the event great by his energetic performance.

The Sunday night was stunning with the Hollywood stars. The award night was especially a momentous one for Diddy, the hip-hop mogul who received his lifetime achievement award. Taraji honored Diddy for his deep influence on the culture, relatable to the glory days of his label Bad Boy Records in the late 1990s.

Diddy, who is now 52, was given another treat which was all in a different form of Kanye. Kanye with his surprise appearance, honored Diddy by giving him the award he deserves. The audience could never claim it was really Kanye unless he delivered some of the spotlights to prove himself. The black outfit in which Ye appeared on the stage made the audience feel really strange at first. Later, when he started to speak by delivering his usual gestures, everyone who was there at the award confirmed it as Kanye.

Over the black mask, he did hide his face, the rapper never missed in wearing his black sunglass. The overall dark outfit with a rustic cap on his head made him appear weird.

Kanye West seemed very glad to honor Diddy. Right before giving a deep hug, Ye addressed Diddy by sharing a few words about him, and he described the award winner as his brother. Both enjoyed sharing the stage.

Kanye who holds a close friendship with Diddy got really excited to crown the king. Kanye said that he usually seeks advice from Diddy in various circumstances, and Diddy inspires so many of Ye’s choices in his life. During his sharing, he mentioned his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and laughed. Kanye was not able to control himself in sneaking a joke about Kim Kardashian.

At the award function, Kanye was greeted by Babyface, the legendary music producer on the stage. Kanye’s speech took long but entertained the audience well. Ye also recalled one of his favorite doings, which is listening to the old mixtapes of Diddy in his mom’s house. He even added that Diddy is his favorite artist.

At Diddy’s 50th birthday function, Kim and Ye together attended the function in 2019, and soon they got fallen apart. The divorce case got filed in Feb 2021, and they were declared legally single in march 2022.

