One of Love Island’s most famous alums, Chris Hughes, has spoken out about his split with professional golfer Annabel Dimmock.

As early as this year, fans noticed that the pair was no longer posting pictures of each other on their Instagram accounts, sparking speculation that they had split up. They officially announced their love for one another in August.

Love Island’s Chris Hughes Opens About Split With Annabel Dimmock

Having spoken out about their split, Hughes now accepts that despite their difficulties, they are doing well thanks to the support they cared for them.

That’s all I could muster when asked how I was. I often have difficulty adjusting to life without a partner after a breakup since everything appears different, “he said to the Sun.

“I can confirm they have split,” a Dimmock spokesman said. OK! Magazine on Friday, June 24. “Annabel wishes Chris the best.”

Before appearing on the third season of Love Island in 2017, Jesy Nelson, a former member of Little Mix, had a relationship with Hughes.

A Year After They Started Dating, The Two Ended Their Relationship In 2020.

Hughes stated last year about the split: “It’s never easy to end a relationship, so for many people — including myself — it was a difficult moment. It was a difficult task. At times, the two of you may drift apart. There have been mornings when I didn’t feel my best.

The pair routinely posted pictures of themselves cuddling on Instagram while on luxurious travels.

Chris indicated in January that he was ready to propose “very soon” after dating for five months.

Many people started to worry about a breakup when they went on separate trips and stopped writing about one another.

Chris is one of the greatest Love Island success stories, a former Love Island contestant who went on to a successful TV presenting career.

He goes throughout the country to report on important sporting events and is one of the show’s most prominent presenters.

The Young Man From Gloucestershire Has A Long History Of high-Profile Romances

As a result of his connection with Olivia, Crackin’ On was given a reality show.

After a brief time together, they broke up, and she went back to her previous boyfriend, footballer Bradley Dack.

In April of the following year, he broke up with Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, whom he had seen since 2019.

The 2019 Jabra Ladies Open in France was won by a professional golfer from London called Annabel.

What Is The Method Via Which Chris Hughes And Annabel Dimmock First Met?

In an interview with The Sun, the Love Island 2017 star revealed, “I met her on the golf course, spent a lot of time with her, and sure, it was wonderful.” We have a terrific relationship.

I’ve spoken to many individuals years; never had that excitement with anybody in the last relationship.” It is the first time I’ve experienced it, so it’s exciting for me when someone else does.

Chris Hughes’ Girlfriend Has A Staff Of Who?

She has competed in the 2019 Evian Championship, the Lalla Meryem Cup in France, and the Lady’s European Tour. As an Adidas Golf Ambassador, she also works in the booze industry.

