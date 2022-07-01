0 SHARES Share Tweet

Alexandra Daddario, the actress who recently starred in The White Lotus, HBO hit series, tied the knot in June 2022 with Andrew Form, the renowned television and film producer. The star stud wedding took place at Preservation Hall.

Alexandra and the producer, who are busy with their work schedules, hired an expert wedding planner to help them in every step they make to the way for their marriage. Michelle Norwood, the highly talented wedding planner delivered his best part in pushing the couple into the mood of getting married when they were totally distracted by their work life.

Alexandra Daddario shared that she had huge plans for her wedding, but was not able to make out any other than dreaming about it because of her tight schedule shooting even at night. Michelle was simply superb that did every think up to the mark for the actress and the producer to have a great wedding day.

The actress, as planned, turned to Danielle Frankel, for her wedding dress. She was very fond of Danielle Frankel’s wedding attires, and she is an active follower of Danielle’s account on Instagram.

Alexandra who consistently kept her eyes on the wonderful wedding collections sent a message on Instagram to Danielle, and they had a great start.

The actress made her way to the studio for choosing her wedding dress and tried many. She then picked the right one that perfectly matched her choice for the Louisiana heat.

The accessories for the wedding day were kept light but elegant. Alexandra Daddario made everything light as she was keenly considering the heat, so nothing heavy or serious got picked to cover her up on the wedding day.

Andrew Form opted for a Brunello Cucinelli branded pinstripe suit, that perfectly matched the color of his bride’s attire. Andrew said he had fallen in love with the brand years back and always picked button-downs to wear with jeans. He brilliantly chose a pretty, not-too-serious suit that worked great for their New Orleans wedding on a hot day in June.

Alexandra Daddario revealed her relationship with Andrew publicly in May 2021 by sharing a black-and-white snap of the lovely couple on Instagram. Later, the reports came showing that they got engaged.

Prior to Form’s love relationship with Alexandra, he was married to Jordana Brewster, an American-Brazilian actress, with whom he shares two sons.

His sons were also spotted at the wedding in royal attires and seemed to accompany their father for getting ready for the very special day. His sons were his ring bearers and groomsmen. That looked really cute and added extra beauty to the day.

Overall, the wedding ceremony looked simple with light music and tasty drinks. The couple planned a small ceremony with their close friends and relatives. The couple said that they made what exactly they together dreamed, and “Here begins our new chapter of life together”.