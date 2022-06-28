0 SHARES Share Tweet

Khloe Kardashian’s remark came only days after Kim claimed that her latest SKIMS bodysuit design was inspired by Khloe’s private parts.

Khloe Kardashian, 38, finds Kim Kardashian’s recent snapshot of her lady bits styled in an odd way and isn’t afraid to call it out. Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, 66, tweeted promotional photographs of Kim wearing her new SKIMS sleepwear set on June 25. For the first time, Khloe was confused by the shorts’ décor, which had lovely monarch butterflies affixed to the front crotch. This cat has butterflies all over it, and I don’t know why.

Khloe Kardashian Makes Fun Of Kim’s Private Parts After She Widened The ‘Vagina Area’ Of Her Skims

Fans were enraged by the candor of the comment, and many took to Twitter to express their own interpretations of the butterflies’ symbolic significance. One daring user said, “Kim it’s showing where she wants to experience the butterflies.” An amused person quipped, “It might be because she thinks of it as a delicate flower.” A third person joked, “because Pete got that BDE.”

When Kim announced her SKIMS bodysuit design update, she made crude remarks about Khloe’s vagina, which prompted Khloe to ask her a question. This is your lucky day, @khloekardashian!!” At an Instagram Story post on June 23, the mother of four said that she was in a design meeting with @skims and they were going to expand the shapewear bodysuit Vagina section just for you. She included the hashtag “#TheKhloeKut” at the end of her post. “Khloe, you would be so proud,” Kim stated in another slide. “I’m in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting, and gentlemen, we’re making the vagina section of the bodysuit thicker—wider, sorry,” I tell them.

On the premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Good American creator warned Kim Kardashian that her SKIMS bodysuits didn’t have enough cloth in the crotch area. In a conversation with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, she asked, “You know how you guys make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most?” For girls who need a little more coverage, she said, there should be more fabric.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram shortly after making the controversial remark to flaunt her toned body. She captioned two boomerangs with the caption, “I have no idea how long ago I snapped these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!” According to Kris’ comment underneath the article, the picture was really stunning. Kim, on the other hand, was unimpressed with the sultry photo.

Read More:

Kim Kardashian Revealed Quite A Little Of Her Underboob In A Tiny Crop!

Khloe Kardashian Recollects Wearing Prosthetics To Avoid paparazzi

Khloe Kardashian Denied The Rumor That She Is Dating Another NBA Player