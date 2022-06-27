Kim Kardashian Revealed Quite A Little Of Her Underboob In A Tiny Crop!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian wore Skims’ latest line of loungewear, leaving little to the imagination. She wore a crop top and booty shorts set in a variety of colors to show off her ample bust. As she stood with her hands clasped behind her back, her top lifted up, revealing quite a little of her underboob.

The ex-wife of Kanye West has shared many videos of herself recording herself in the mirror while wearing the black outfit and ranting about the flimsy material of her shorts.

No one can doubt Kim Kardashian’s business acumen. SKKN by Kim, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’s 8th anniversary, or even her own reality program, The Kardashians, the reality star always has something going on behind the scenes.

The ‘Sleep Set’ SKIMS line, which includes a crop top and high-waisted shorts, is her newest excursion into the world of design. Kim Kardashian has posted several photographs from the shoot to her Instagram account, including four distinct color variations of the set.

This cropped tank top is adorable in its neutral color variations, but we have to point out that it’s really small—possibly the shortest one we’ve seen! Move out of the way. Keeks is coming for your title, Sydney Sweeney.

In Palm Springs, it was so hot that I took one of my tank shirts and slashed the sleeves off of it, giving it an under-the-boob look.”

I also had some shorts that were too long, so I chopped them in half because the cotton was so thin. There are four colors to choose from, Kim says.

With only three words, she sums up the collection: “cool […] sexy […] sport”. What more could we ask for in a PJ set, really?

