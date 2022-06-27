10.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, June 27, 2022
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Tells He’s Renouncing His US Citizenship!!

Billie Joe, the super lead singer of Green Day, is all set to renounce his US citizenship. During the Green Day’s show in London, the singer shared he is renouncing his US citizenship and is planning to move to England. 

The singer took this new step to show that he is against the overturning of the abortion case Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court. 

The US Supreme Court’s New Rule That Rollback The Abortion Rights

During the show, he said to the crowd, “F****** America, I am f****** renouncing my US citizenship”.The US Supreme Court’s new rule that rollback the abortion rights already made the majority feel really disappointed. 

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Says He's Renouncing His US Citizenship

The recent show by Olivia Rodrigo, an American singer at England’s Glastonbury Festival, was well spotted for the reaction she shared against the very same overturning of the abortion case Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court. During her show, she pointed out the new rule and said it will surely make a majority of the US women die. She even dedicated the song ‘F**k You’ to the justices of the US Supreme Court by mentioning their names.

Right after this, Billie Joe Armstrong came the next who opened up his voice in front of the public. During the show in London, Billie Joe Armstrong, the frontman of Green Day, told the crowd that he is all panned for renouncing his US citizenship just because of the F****** new law by the US court. He even added, “I got really f***** up by coming to the US”.

Billie is one among the many artists who show their real faces to the fans and audience. He now stood against the US ruling that will no longer get legal support for safe terminating a pregnancy in the US. 

For the very first time, abortion in the US will not be considered a legally protected federal right. Each state now holds the right to decide individually whether to ban abortion completely or just restrict it with certain rules. 

In response to the latest news, Taylor Swift recently shared on Twitter that, for more than decades, people have been consistently fighting for women’s rights, and now it results just as a line drawn over the water.

Many others took a clear stand against the rule. Some of them include Harry Styles, Phoebe Bridgers, Charli XCX, Maggie Rogers, Pearl Jam, and Zara Larsson. All of them deeply criticized the decision by sharing posts on social media platforms. 

Just like Olivia, Billie Eilish also revealed his decision before performing ‘Your Power’ on the stage. He even shared the words from his heart that, the day the rule dropped in the US seemed to be a dark day for the US women. He got really sad by thinking about the women’s future in the US. 

