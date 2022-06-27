0 SHARES Share Tweet

Olivia Rodrigo, who is an American singer, songwriter, and actress recently showed her response to the US Supreme Court by joining the Chorus at Glastonbury. The show was against the Supreme Court, the justices who stood to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade that legally guaranteed abortion rights to women in the US.

The singer Olivia brilliantly used her team at England’s Glastonbury Festival to show her hate against the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She smartly used the stage to slam the court for the act that happed last Friday.

Many Celebrities Are Raising Their Voice Against The New Abortion Rule

The order that newly rules the US will no longer support any abortion over the state. This made the singer perform at the festival to open up her heart against such a rule. During her performance, Olivia shared that she got totally terrified and devastated. And she even added that with this rule the majority of the girls in the US are surely going to die.

The song she did at the festival was truly dedicated to the five members of the US supreme court who acted behind bringing up the rule to chain the freedom of the women.

Olivia even mentioned the names of the justices on the stage – Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett. By announcing their names right before dedicating the song for them, she even said that all the women in the US now hate them at the worst.

Soon after the dedication announcement by Olivia, she welcomes the renowned Brtish singer Lily Allen onto the stage to pair with her for delivering the song F**k you.

Olivia shared her experience about the show as she was really thrilled by seeing the huge support from the women who gathered there at the festival. She told the audience that this was her very first Glastonbury and her first-ever pairing with Lily on the stage. Olivia made one of her biggest dreams really happen.

Though she was in the excitement about the show, her heart was really broken by the incident that happened in the US on Friday with the new rule that made most women cry.

Olivia was outspoken about her feelings about the abortion rights right from the very beginning of the news leaked earlier this year. She seemed to be very bold at sharing her thoughts during her set at the festival in England.

The words she delivered reflect the honesty she holds within. Though the show was fully packed with energy and fun, she said to the crowd that this was like the shittest day ever.

She engaged the audience by collecting their thoughts and views on the same. She asked the audience whether any Americans in the crowd wish to say a F**k to the Supreme Court.

Olivia concluded the show by expressing all her anger to the US Supreme Court.