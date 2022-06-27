Westworld Is Getting Season 4 With A Surprisingly Coherent Episode!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Westworld is an HBO storytelling show which has been successful with its former three seasons and is currently airing with the most awaited season four.

The viewers have felt at ease by returning to the western-themed amusement park after a break. The previously premiered season ended in a riot and opened in the least expected way.

Evan Rachel Wood, the American actress, and activist would be seen playing the role of Christina, who is looking for Dolores. The character is in fear of eyes that are following her.

Westworld Season 4 Preview, We Can See The Familiar Faces

Episode 1 of season 4 covered mostly Dolores’ side of the story and also a glimpse of Christina’s world, which could be smaller than the world of Dolores.

Westworld usually takes its audience into a tough puzzle that will take them to a complicated situation where things are coiled up together.

But this time, the characters are scattered yet everybody still remains to be on the same timeline with a reintroduction of all the characters by familiarising them again in a unique way possible.

Right now the episode takes one on a slow ride with William’s men running behind Maeve who later sees Caleb trying to cope with being a family man.

The first episode was quite fumbling, but probably could be the calm before the storm.

However, there is a guy who is certain about Christina’s writing, or whether what she writes comes true in the real world, in which he too is a part. Just like the earlier seasons, this time too, the characters do not know who writes their stories whereas Christina is about to write a new masterpiece.

The first episode is only a slight peak to the upcoming twined-up revolutions going to be witnessed and as per the creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, they will ensure to rule the world with different narrations that will excite the world.

Christina Still Going Through Her Thoughts

In the recent seasons, it is already evident how Dolores treated the broken world and fixed it. This time, Christina is seen to say those similar lines as she has arisen with a doubt that confused her. She is currently going through her thoughts, about whether she has been broken, or is it the world that needs fixing, as it is not her, but the world that is actually broken.

Either the entire happenings that occurred in the former season will repeat itself as it ensued with Dolores, or an entirely different scenario will show up as Christina is somewhat different from Dolores and might act differently.

Either one among these shall be anticipated according to the fan theories encircling around. However, the scenes would be a visual treat as well as a memorable experience for a viewer.

The casting of Westworld is equally marvelous with the outstanding performances of Jeffrey Wright, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Anthony Hopkins, Jimmi Simpson, Angela Sarafyan, Ben Barnes, Tessa Thompson, and Aaron Paul, Shannon Woodward, Evan Rachel Wood, and many more.