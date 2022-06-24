26.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, June 24, 2022
HomeEntertainmentTaylor Swift's Carolina Lyrics Are Packed With Terrifying References
Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Carolina Lyrics Are Packed With Terrifying References

By: Editorial Team

Date:

spot_img

“Carolina,” a brand-new original song written by Taylor Swift for the upcoming movie Where the Crawdads Sing, has just been released. The National’s Aaron Dessner, a collaborator on her Folklore project, produced the ominous and unsettling folk song, which mirrors the drama and mystery of the eagerly awaited book-to-film adaptation.

The Terrifying References In Taylor Swift’s Lyrics For Carolina

Where the Crawdads Sing, which is based on Delia Owens’ best-selling book of the same name, follows Kya, a “Marsh Girl” who has been living alone in North Carolina’s marshes since she was abandoned as a young child. She is put on trial for the alleged murder of a young man named Chase Andrews after his body is discovered. Daisy Edgar-Jones, who has appeared on Fresh and Normal People, plays Kya in the film, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and directed by Olivia Newman.

Taylor Swift's Carolina Lyrics Are Packed With Terrifying References

Oh Carolina creeks

Running through my veins

Lost I was born

Lonesome I came

Lonesome I’ll always stay

Carolina knows

Why for years I roam

Free as these birds

Light as whispers

Carolina knows

And you didn’t see me here

No, they never did see me here

And she’s in my dreams

Into the mist, into the clouds

Don’t leave

I make a fist, I make it count

And there are places I will never ever go

And things that only Carolina will ever know

Carolina stains

On the dress she left

Indelible scars

Pivotal marks

Blue as the life she fled

Carolina pines

Won’t you cover me?

Hide me like robes

Down the back road

Muddy these webs we weave

And you didn’t see me here

No, they never did see me

And she’s in my dreams

Into the mist, into the clouds

Don’t leave

I make a fist, I make it count

And there are places I will never ever go

And things that only Carolina will ever know

And you didn’t see me here

They never did see me here

No you didn’t seem me here

They never saw me

Oh Carolina knows

Why for years they’ve said

That I was guilty as sin

And sleep in a liar’s bed

But the sleep comes fast

And I’ll meet no ghosts

It’s between me

The sand and the sea

Carolina knows

The last line of Swift’s song, “Oh Carolina Knows,” makes reference to the thesis: “Oh Carolina knows / Why for years they’ve said / That I was guilty as sin / And sleep in a liar’s bed.” When the singer-songwriter teased “Carolina” alongside the movie trailer earlier this year, she shared that she became immediately addicted to crawdads, so it appears that she did her research.

Taylor Swift's Carolina Lyrics Are Packed With Terrifying References

Edgar-Jones also fell in love with the book right away. The actress previously admitted to ELLE that she read the book in a day and a half and instantly fell in love with the main character, her world, and the theme of loneliness. There is a tonne of material to delve really deeply into because she is such a wonderfully complex character.

Swift has also recently been linked to The Summer I Turned Pretty, an Amazon Prime Video movie based on the YA novel of the same name by Jenny Han. In the trailer, Swift provided a sneak peek at “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” and soon after, the full song was made available. The series, which is currently streaming, also features many of her songs.

See More Savannah Chrisley Opens Up After Her Parents’ Tax Fraud Conviction!!

Latest stories

Must Read

Anna Faris on Her Changes Following Her Divorce!!!

Celebrity chamberlainsun - 0
Anna Faris has reportedly stated about herself that after her divorce, it is hard for her to recognize herself. The American actress shares how negligible...
Read more

Sharon Stone Opens Up About Her Nine Miscarriages Under The “PEOPLE” Instagram Post

Top News chamberlainsun - 0
In a recent Instagram post for PEOPLE, Shanon Stone disclosed that she had nine miscarriages. She added that, as a woman, she doesn't often...
Read more
Editorial Team
Editorial Team
Previous articleYellowjackets Season 2 Will Disclose Shauna’s Baby, Showrunners Indicated!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Latest

Anna Faris on Her Changes Following Her Divorce!!!

Celebrity 0
Anna Faris has reportedly stated about herself that after...

Sharon Stone Opens Up About Her Nine Miscarriages Under The “PEOPLE” Instagram Post

Top News 0
In a recent Instagram post for PEOPLE, Shanon Stone...

Savannah Chrisley Opens Up After Her Parents’ Tax Fraud Conviction!!

Celebrity 0
Savannah Chrisley is speaking out about Todd and Julie...

Popular

Anna Faris on Her Changes Following Her Divorce!!!

Celebrity 0
Anna Faris has reportedly stated about herself that after...

Sharon Stone Opens Up About Her Nine Miscarriages Under The “PEOPLE” Instagram Post

Top News 0
In a recent Instagram post for PEOPLE, Shanon Stone...

Savannah Chrisley Opens Up After Her Parents’ Tax Fraud Conviction!!

Celebrity 0
Savannah Chrisley is speaking out about Todd and Julie...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN