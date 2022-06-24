Taylor Swift’s Carolina Lyrics Are Packed With Terrifying References

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“Carolina,” a brand-new original song written by Taylor Swift for the upcoming movie Where the Crawdads Sing, has just been released. The National’s Aaron Dessner, a collaborator on her Folklore project, produced the ominous and unsettling folk song, which mirrors the drama and mystery of the eagerly awaited book-to-film adaptation.

The Terrifying References In Taylor Swift’s Lyrics For Carolina

Where the Crawdads Sing, which is based on Delia Owens’ best-selling book of the same name, follows Kya, a “Marsh Girl” who has been living alone in North Carolina’s marshes since she was abandoned as a young child. She is put on trial for the alleged murder of a young man named Chase Andrews after his body is discovered. Daisy Edgar-Jones, who has appeared on Fresh and Normal People, plays Kya in the film, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and directed by Olivia Newman.

Oh Carolina creeks Running through my veins Lost I was born Lonesome I came Lonesome I’ll always stay Carolina knows Why for years I roam Free as these birds Light as whispers Carolina knows And you didn’t see me here No, they never did see me here And she’s in my dreams Into the mist, into the clouds Don’t leave I make a fist, I make it count And there are places I will never ever go And things that only Carolina will ever know Carolina stains On the dress she left Indelible scars Pivotal marks Blue as the life she fled Carolina pines Won’t you cover me? Hide me like robes Down the back road Muddy these webs we weave And you didn’t see me here No, they never did see me And she’s in my dreams Into the mist, into the clouds Don’t leave I make a fist, I make it count And there are places I will never ever go And things that only Carolina will ever know And you didn’t see me here They never did see me here No you didn’t seem me here They never saw me Oh Carolina knows Why for years they’ve said That I was guilty as sin And sleep in a liar’s bed But the sleep comes fast And I’ll meet no ghosts It’s between me The sand and the sea Carolina knows

The last line of Swift’s song, “Oh Carolina Knows,” makes reference to the thesis: “Oh Carolina knows / Why for years they’ve said / That I was guilty as sin / And sleep in a liar’s bed.” When the singer-songwriter teased “Carolina” alongside the movie trailer earlier this year, she shared that she became immediately addicted to crawdads, so it appears that she did her research.

Edgar-Jones also fell in love with the book right away. The actress previously admitted to ELLE that she read the book in a day and a half and instantly fell in love with the main character, her world, and the theme of loneliness. There is a tonne of material to delve really deeply into because she is such a wonderfully complex character.

Swift has also recently been linked to The Summer I Turned Pretty, an Amazon Prime Video movie based on the YA novel of the same name by Jenny Han. In the trailer, Swift provided a sneak peek at “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” and soon after, the full song was made available. The series, which is currently streaming, also features many of her songs.

