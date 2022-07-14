0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amber Laura Heard, a well-known short by Amber Heard, is a renowned American actress who got separated from Johnny Depp in 2016.

Late in 2009, the former couple met and stepped into a relationship on the set of The Rum Diaries. But the couples took their own time to get into dating, and in 2012, the right time came, and they began dating.

Soon in 2015, they had a beautiful wedding celebration to which their close friends and relatives were invited. But not more than a couple of years, they got divorced.

Who Is Amber Heard Dating Now?

Now, Johnny, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the star of Aquaman is hanging during their defamation trial. Following Amber’s Washington Post op-ed claiming in 2018, Depp is suing her for $50 million as she claimed to be the victim of domestic abuse. But, Amber, the ex of Depp is counter-suing for a much bigger amount of $100 million.

Before marrying Johnny Depp, Amber was in a public relationship with Tasya van Ree, the photographer. They were very serious about the relationship, and Amber seemed deeply mad with Tasya that she changed her last name to ‘Van Ree’ due to the unconditional love she had for Van.

In 2019, Amber Heard was arrested for domestic violence following an argument with Van at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. But at that time, Tasya reacted to this report by saying that, those were misinterpretations and they were on good terms. The couple then stayed on the track of love life until 2012.

Previous to all these relationships, the actress dated Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, the Mexican director for a short period, which was nearly a year in 2004.

After the divorce from Depp, Amber was a free bird, and she fell for Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO very soon. The report says that Elon also got split up from Talulah Riley, his ex-wife.

Until the end of 2017, the relationship lasted and they were dating for a year after her divorce from Depp in 2016. Even after the breakup, Amber Heard said, Elon was her friend and they were in a beautiful relationship, nothing other than that.

The split-up made the couple really sad as the distance was new to them, and they found it really hard to be in a separate state. Both felt really unhappy that they were not able to see each other much.

Later they opened up about the relationship. The couple said they had the utmost respect for each other and they still are best friends.

Moving on from that relationship, Amber then got deeply linked to Andy Muschietti, the director, She never stopped herself from moving on and she then went public with Bianca Butti, the cinematographer, in January 2020 and the relationship lasted for about two years.

Currently, in 2022, Amber seems to be very busy with the trial with her ex-husband Depp, and she is not in a serious relationship with anyone.

