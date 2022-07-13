0 SHARES Share Tweet

In his TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday, Mickey Rourke called Amber Heard a ‘money digger’.

To show his support for his longtime buddy Johnny Depp (59), the 69-year-old American actor went on the record saying he was saddened by the news that the star was in danger of being shot by a gold digger.

Mickey Rourke Talks About Johnny Depp & Amber Heard In Talk Show

Piers Morgan asked actor Mickey about his long-time friendship with Johnny Depp, but Mickey said that he didn’t know him very well during their open-air conversation. ‘The only thing I can say is that in the past, I have been held responsible for something that I had nothing to do with.’ It cost me several years of film work and tarnished my image.

He called Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard “absolutely a gold digger” when he appeared on Talk TV with Mickey Rourke on Tuesday and claimed the same thing as his actor friend. Amber, 36, was awarded $ 15 million in a defamation suit against Johnny in June, and he says he has ‘his life back after the jury ruled him slanderous.

‘And in the end, the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost my career, so I felt awful for someone trying to get knocked down by some gold digger, you know. ‘

No, I don’t think she was,” Piers replied.

‘Absolutely,’ says the speaker. ‘Yes,’ he agreed.

After a jury convicted him guilty of slander and granted him $ 15 million in June, Johnny Depp, 35, said that he now has ‘his life back.’ Johnny Depp’s lawyer had made remarks implying that Heard and her friends had wrecked their residence prior to calling the police, and in the interim, Heard only got one of three countersuit claims.

Despite her claim for $100 million in punitive damages against her ex-husband, she was only given $2 million in compensatory damages.

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial

Actor Johnny Depp was sentenced to pay the state of Virginia $350,000 in punitive damages after the judge reduced Depp’s judgment from $5 million to $10,350,000. The dispute is settled for $8.35 million in favor of Depp.

The Once Upon a Time in Mexico collaborators Mickey Rourke and Johnny were spotted together in 1993. Depp lost his stunning £ 5 million ‘wife-beater’ smear in November, and an English Supreme Court judge dubbed him “a monster” who had battered Amber Heard 12 times.

At 8 p.m. on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Piers Morgan interviewed Mickey Rourke for the second time.

