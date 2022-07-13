Bethenny Frankel, Shows Off Her Tiny Bikini In The Hamptons!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bethenny Frankel showed off her natural beauty. Bethenny Frankel is proud of her body, and the 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star just posted another hot bikini photo on Instagram. “Broncos before bros,” the reality star wrote in the caption of a photo she posted on July 12 next to a red and white open-air Bronco.

Bethenny Frankel, 51, Shows Off Her Tiny Bikini

She also used the tags #myhappyplace, #bronco, and #noglamnofilter to show off her natural look. The founder of SkinnyGirl wore a grey string bikini, a straw sun hat, and sunglasses in the picture.

She smiled her famous smile and added a heavy gold lariat necklace, a white watch, and a white pedicure to finish off her look. On her left hand, Bethenny’s stunning engagement ring from Paul Bernon was also visible.

In a second picture, she was standing next to a green and white Bronco while wearing a black one-piece with a white stripe around the edges. In that picture, her hair looked like it had been in the pool. The pictures were taken in Long Island’s Hamptons. Bethenny Frankel’s 2.7 million followers never hold back when they praise the Bravo star, and they gushed over her latest photos in the comments section.

A lot of the comments were just as positive about the trucks as they were about the swimwear. “Oh my gosh, these trucks are so cool!” Yes, please!” said one follower. “You were so ahead of the Bronco curve!” said another, along with applause emojis. One fan joked, “SHOTGUN in the red and white Bronco,” and added a flame emoji.

Bethenny Frankel Swim, which she showed for the first time on HSN in June. And the businesswoman hasn’t been afraid to wear eye-catching designs when she goes to the beach or poses by the pool. She has also talked a lot about how she feels about body positivity.

“Here’s the sad reality. I rarely work out. I don’t like it. I prioritize sleep but fail. “I eat whatever I want, but I never binge,” she wrote in part in the caption of a beautiful sky-blue bikini photo she posted on June 10. “I run around like a crazy person and have endless energy.

In my 20s and 30s, I constantly dieted and worked out, but I was much heavier and less happy with how I looked overall.” Bethenny Frankel then said that now that she has a different view of things, she chooses “happiness.” She went on, “I choose balance, happiness, and doing the best I can.” “When I’m 90, I’m sure I won’t wish I worked out more.”

