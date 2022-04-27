If Elon Musk Fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, He’ll Collect $42 Million.

If the CEO of Tesla, Elon musk fires the CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal; then he must be compensated with $42 million. Elon Musk, the billionaire on Monday had revealed to buy 100% of twitter inc.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he tweeted. He also said that he wants to make Twitter better by enhancing the product with new features.

Musk has stated earlier that he is not happy with twitter’s management. Accordingly, there is a chance for the management to acquire change which might include the CEO Parag Agrawal.

A report by Equilar says that Parag Agrawal must be given $42 million if he gets terminated from the CEO post by Elon Musk. Twitter has not confirmed it yet.

Parag Agrawal joined the Twitter team as a software engineer. It has only been 6 months since he took the position of CEO replacing Jack Dorsey. Agrawal has told the employees of Twitter that the company would function as it did until the selling process is done and finished. He has also said that the future is uncertain and that he doesn’t exactly know what will happen to Twitter as no one has any knowledge regarding what Elon musk would do after the acquisition of the platform.

Agrawal has tweeted, “Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.”

The ex-CEO, Jack Dorsey seems too happy with the decision of Elon musk. Jack Dorsey trusts Musk and says, “Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

