Former Fox News host Bill O ‘Reilly was caught in a video arguing with an employee at the JetBlue kiosk.The 72-year-old Bill was so furious that he was using inappropriate words when having a hard dispute with the airline worker over the delayed flight. His flight was delayed at New York’s JFK airport for 3 hours. Bill O’Reilly was travelling to the Turks and Caicos island in the Caribbean on Sunday morning April 3.

Former News Host Bill O’Reilly Berating An Airline Employee For A Delayed Flight!!

It was so evident in the videotape that the former host was impulsive and rude to the employee. The video was taken by a passenger at the airport and it was later uploaded on Twitter.

In the video, we can see Bill O’Reilly standing in front of the airport counter and talking to an employee furiously. He is seen leaning down to see the employee’s badge.

“What you’re going to do, it’s 3 hours late,” O’Reilly says. The employee responds with something which is not heard. “No, no, no. you’re going to find out,” O’Reilly insists.

Later on, Bill O’Reilly used inappropriate words. “You fucking scumbag, don’t talk to me like that,” O’Reilly calls him.

The employer had replied, “ you’re threatening me with violence, man.”

“No, I am not.”O’Reilly says and In the heat of the conversation, O’Reilly is heard saying “you’re going to lose your job” to the airline worker at JetBlue.

O’Reilly can be seen wearing a mask that is pulled down his chin. According to the federal regulations it is still mandatory to wear a mask at the airport.

In a statement by O’Reilly, he admits the conversation was heated but refused to admit that he was arrogant. Rather he blames it on the airline employee.

O’Reilly started his broadcasting career in the 1970s working with local television channels in the United States. He was hosting a program called the inside edition from which an outtake was uploaded on youtube. In a video similar to the airport one, Bill O’Reilly is seen yelling at his colleagues using inappropriate words. The video was named “Bill O’Reilly goes nuts”. The chairman of Fox news channel hired Bill O’Reilly as an anchor for a show called ‘O’Reilly factor’.it was the highest-rated show in the US at that time.

The New York Times has reported the settling of five lawsuits involving misconduct against women by O’Reilly. After the report was published, O’Reilly factor lost many of its advertisers, and eventually Bill O’Reilly had to stop the program. He was fired from the channel in April 2017.

O ‘Reilly is accused of attacking his ex-wife Maureen Mcphilmy back in 2009 when she caught him having phone sex while they were still married. His wife had claimed it in 2011. The ex-couple’s teenage daughter had witnessed the harassment, she saw him choking her mom and dragging her down the stairs by her neck.

After several alleged accusations, O’Reilly started hosting ‘no spin news’.

