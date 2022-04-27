Rick Ross' Daughter Pregnant!! Does She Have A Boyfriend

Toie Roberts is a wealthy entrepreneur who happens to be Rick Ross’s daughter, a well-known rapper, songwriter, and record executive. Roberts, who also owns Two Apparel, owns both the beauty company and the clothing company.

Rick Ross Expecting His First Grandchild!!

TikTok is where she shares her passion for fashion and makeup, evidenced by her numerous posts. She also has 3,131 Instagram followers for her cosmetics line, the cherry on top of the cake. As a father, he serves as an excellent role model.

Based on the day of her birth, she is classified as a Pisces according to her horoscope. She grew up in the shadow of her illustrious father, rapper Rick Ross, who was also a well-known musician. Rick’s birthday was on January 28th, so they were out and about partying.

While Toie, on the other hand, receives the same amount of attention and support as her father, she is treated differently. Rick just celebrated his 46th birthday with family and friends.

Quick Facts About Rick Ross

Age And Early Life Explored:

On the 17th of March, 2002, Toie Roberts was born in the United States. Tom Roberts is the full name of the individual in this situation. She is of the white race, and she is a woman. Regarding her educational history, she graduated from a high school in her area. She has also kept her college and university affiliations a secret for the time being.

Net Worth and Career:

Roberts has 262k followers on Twitter, and he has a total of 207 persons who are also followers of Roberts. Her previous account, mmg princess, had been accidentally deleted. She is now exclusively concerned with herself and her expanding stomach. To top it all off, Toie’s profile is as lovely as she is herself. Because she is so well-known, her Instagram bio states that she is the “CEO- @ashantibeautycosmetics @shopfourtwo.” Her net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

To Roberts’s boyfriend:

To Roberts, Rick Ross’s daughter is back on the market. Given that she is pregnant, she must have had a previous relationship. In this case, he may disapprove of his daughter’s decision to become a teenage mother.

Toie’s baby’s father has been a closely guarded secret. Because there were no indications that she was dating anyone before her pregnancy, she is a little reserved when discussing her personal life.

Is it true that Toie Roberts is expecting a child?

To Roberts, Rick Ross’ daughter is currently eight months pregnant, and the couple is excited to welcome a child. On Wednesday, while out celebrating her father’s birthday, Toie showed off her expanding baby bump to the crowd.

After posting images of herself posing in a blue gown that showed off her curves on her social media accounts, Roberts branded them with the phrase “Pushin.” When asked about the size of her stomach, the adolescent responded, “literally,” meaning large.

Monica Denise expressed her delight at the news that Toie Roberts has a child with the words, “Congratulations.” Someone else expressed their admiration by saying, “Growing up.”

Several years ago, it was reported that Toei was expecting a kid. Even though Roberts was only 17, he never reacted to the rumors. Rick’s Instagram account was unfollowed by his daughter for a brief period, leading some to believe her charges were accurate. On the other hand, the reports turned out to be untrue in every way.

The birthday girl’s father had planned for Rich Homie Quan, K Camp, and Ace Hood to play at her celebration on her thirteenth birthday. Roberts has established a substantial following on Instagram, with 192k followers.

