After Will Smith’s onstage Oscars slap, Tony Awards producers have warned that the next awards show will have a “strict no violence policy.” Tony Award Productions issued the warning in the FAQ section of a letter sent out to attendees of the 75th annual awards event in June.

The Tony Awards Issue A “No Violence” Policy Warning!!

An excerpt from the letter stated, “In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be ejected from the event immediately.” The “no violence” warning comes only weeks after Smith made headlines around the world when he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 after a joke about his wife’s shaved head.

Rock quipped that he was excited to see Jada Pinkett Smith in the sequel to “G.I. Jane.” Smith initially seemed amused by the prank, but then stepped up to Rock and slapped him across the face. Pinkett Smith disclosed in 2018 that she has alopecia (a hair-loss condition).

After her treatment, the actress shaved her head, forcing Rock to equate her to Demi Moore’s character in “G.I. Jane,” who also shaves her head while assisting the army.

After the incident at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Rock chose not to press charges. Despite the fact that Smith later apologized for the incident and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the fallout from his conduct has lingered in the weeks.

The “Rust” film company had to pay $137,000 for the Alec Baldwin gunshot that killed a cinematographer. For the next ten years, the actor will be barred from attending any Academy functions, including the Oscars. The incident overshadowed Smith’s long-awaited Oscar win for best actor for his role as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.”

The Rust film company was fined $137,000 for an Alec Baldwin shooting that murdered a cinematographer. On June 12th, the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be hosted at Radio City Music Hall. Jada, who has alopecia, shared a short comment on her Instagram account that reads, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” without explicitly addressing the dispute.

Following Will Smith’s smack, alopecia has become a hot issue. Pinkett Smith revealed for the first time in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with alopecia, a medical term for hair loss. “I was actually shaking with terror,” the actor and director claimed on her internet show, “Red Table Talk.” “Oh, my God,” “I thought to myself at that point. Is it true that I’m starting to lose my hair?”

Will apologized to Jada in an Instagram statement just hours before Jada’s response. Will even called his behavior at the globally televised event “unacceptable and reprehensible. “Last night’s Academy Awards were both dreadful and unforgivable in terms of behavior. On the job, I’m used to joke regarding my health, however one about Jada’s condition was too much for me to bear, and I responded emotionally.”

Read More: