The show’s devoted audience is already anticipating a possible sixth season, even though Christine Quinn appears to be causing havoc among the real estate brokers for the foreseeable future.

Selling Sunset season 6: Expected Release Date, Cast, Trailer

Those who enjoy the show may see all of their favorite characters back in action in the forthcoming season. Maya Vander’s presence, on the other hand, seems less likely, as she has stated that she would prefer to spend more time with her family in Miami rather than at the conference.

Following Emma Hernan’s accusation of Christine Quinn of sabotage in the season five finale, management had crisis conversations about Quinn’s future at the company, which ultimately resulted in her termination from the organization.

Who isn’t coming back?

Maya Vander, who has been a part of The Oppenheim Group since season one, has stated that she is unsure whether or not she will return for the show’s next season. Maya, her husband, and their two children recently migrated to Miami from their previous home in California. She had been traveling across the country regularly before she decided to relocate.

Maya has also expressed dissatisfaction with the bit of screen time she has received in recent seasons. “It’s less than ideal for me to put in all this effort, and then you see the finished product, and I’m hardly in it,” she expressed dissatisfaction with the situation.

Although a significant amount of time and effort is necessary, I am pleased with the finished outcome. When it comes to “additional drama,” the public is more interested in hearing “here’s Maya selling a house.”

The plot of Selling Sunset season 6

It depends on when the program begins production, but fans are eager to see what happens following Chrishell and Jason’s breakup, which occurred in December 2021, and how they handle it. A year after their six-month courtship (which was depicted in season five), the pair decided to call it quits in July 2021 due to their differing perspectives on starting a family.

During her interview, Chrishell stated, “I’ve tried to embrace this environment, including being upfront and honest about my relationships.” To consider the prospect that I might not achieve what the rest of society regards to be a success, let alone what I set out to accomplish in the first place.” However, after much soul-searching, I’ve chosen to consider it a success regardless of the public label.”

Christine Quinn’s future at The Oppenheim Group and Chelsea, Vanessa, and Emma’s could all be revealed to viewers in this episode.

Release date of Selling Sunset Season 6:

Even though Netflix has not officially disclosed the release date, narrative, or returning actors for season six, we may expect some of these details to be revealed in the series’ season five finale. As a result of their separation occurring after season five was filmed, a specific pair (Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim) will have more screen time.

Maybe another member of The Oppenheim Group will join the cast in season six. The past seasons of Selling Sunset were available to watch on Netflix. Selling Sunset’s sixth season will almost probably be released on Netflix.

