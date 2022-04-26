After the revelation of the purchase of Twitter by billionaire Elon musk, the journey of Parag Agrawal who is the current CEO of Twitter might come to an end along with the current employees as well.

Parag Agrawal’s Career As Twitter CEO Might Come To An End!!!

The world’s richest man, Elon musk is all set to buy the popular social networking service citing the platform doesn’t allow free speech for the proper functioning of democracy and that he will make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features.

Musk is not happy with twitter’s algorithm either, he thinks it should be open source to increase trust. He also added that he will defeat spambots and authenticate all humans which can gain the trust of the users community. Elon musk believes twitter has tremendous potential.

Twitter would be owned wholly by Elon musk by giving a $54.20 per share to the stakeholders. Agarwal replaced Jack Dorsey on November 29, 2021. It has been only 6 months since he has been appointed as the CEO. He will be leaving the company soon if musk privatizes Twitter. Sources say that only 10% of the workers should feel happy about Musk buying the platform.

Agrawal was born in Ajmer, Rajasthan in 1984, after that he moved to Mumbai. He completed his studies at the atomic energy central school and junior college. He then got his degree in computer science and technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Later he went to the United States to pursue a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University. After the successful completion of the Ph.D., Agrawal has done research internships at Microsoft Research and yahoo research.

It was in the year 2011 that he joined Twitter as a software engineer. Later he was promoted to the chief technology officer. He was in charge of project blue sky which was to develop and adopt technologies for decentralized public conversation.

In November 2021, Jack Dorsey resigned and Agrawal took the position of the new CEO of Twitter.

Parag Agrawal when asked about free speech in an interview has said, “our role is not to be bound by the first amendment, but is to serve a healthy public conversation and to focus less on thinking about the free speech, but thinking about how the times have changed.”

Agrawal tells the employees that it is a period of uncertainty; he doesn’t know what to expect and what will happen to Twitter after the takeover and the takeover procedure must take about 6 months and the company will function as it did till now.

“Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been important.” Agrawal in a tweet said.

Agrawal got $1 million as an annual salary plus an additional annual performance bonus as the CEO. He has an estimated net worth of $26 million.

