Recently Tony Bennett’s family popped up over the Internet about his Alzheimer’s Disease. The news was all got viral in February 2021. Soon after hearing the news, the majority of Tony’s fans thought they would never see him on stage again with a stunning performance. But last summer report shows that the 94-year-old singer has begun refreshing himself. The family is acting like a strong pillar in supporting him in rehearsing. The two concerts were planned with his friend lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall.

One Last Time With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

No one was sure about his health, and none thought he would pull up everything this fast. The one who truly believed in the singer was his loving family. They prayed and hoped for his come back. Tony’s family even shared about the hard times he faced with Alzheimer’s.

Now, he set himself under the final act for the show with Lady Gaga.

For decades, Tony, the singer shined like a star, and he made popular hits – I Left My Heart In San Francisco, Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me), Fly Me To The Moon, The Way You Look Tonight, Stranger In Paradise, and more.

After he got identified with Alzheimer’s, a nasty disease, all the years he rocked suddenly faded away from his memory, and he was completely lost. Most of the time Tony placed himself in front of the books and old photos and tried to recall every single moment.

Susan, his wife, still remembers the first day he told her that he really finds it difficult to recollect the names of the musicians. The musicians with whom Tom usually playing with. Susan found it unusual, and she told Tony to go and see a doctor for the same.

Susan and Tony met Dr. Gayatri Devi and soon diagnosed him with Alzheimer’s Disease in the year 2017. The Doctor shared with them that, Tony’s hippocampus, the Grand Central Station of memories was not working well in retrieving the memories.

Susan is the third wife of the singer, who tied their knot in the year 2007. Till then, they had a very happy life together taking care of each other. After Tony got diagnosed with the memory disease, Susan then took the role of a full-time caregiver with the love she held for Tony.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga released their first album in 2014. After a couple of years, in 2018, they made a hit record together.

Tony could recollect the songs but still fails to remember how he performed in front of a huge audience. Lady Gaga knew it was not an easy task anymore!

The show got opened up by the singer Lady Gaga. Backstage, Susan did her best to remind Tony of what was happening around. Once he saw the crowd, he raised his hands, and it was alright. Though he missed a few steps during his performance, the crowd was not even cared about it, and the show went on. Finally, the show was a triumph.

