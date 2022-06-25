0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Friday, during the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony at the Pasadena Convention Center, Susan Lucci shared her loving memory of Helmut Huber, her late husband.

Susan, 75, the star of ‘All My Children,’ opened up from her heart and was well said about Helmut. Susan, at the Memoriam segment, shared that she celebrates people with whom she loves and surely with the lost ones too. Susan lost Helmut on March 28, when he was at the age of 84. A long year of strong relationship together surely showcases the deep bond they built between them, which is unbreakable.

Susan Lucci Introduces Daytime Emmys In Memoriam Montage

She started sharing about Helmut by saying he was the one and only loving heart in her life. Her voice broke at times from the start until the end. This was nothing other than the true love she held in her heart even after the death of her husband, Helmut Huber.

The actress continued about Huber, who is perfect in everything, and who did things just right. He never failed to keep others always smiling by the way he treated them.

Huber was also Susan’s manager, and a picture showing the couples was displayed on the background screen during the awards.

The celebrity even brought Michael Bolton onto the stage to perform one of his hit songs in back 1982, ‘How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.”

At the function, Susan looked really stunning in her pretty pink colored spaghetti-strap dress. The dress was a perfect fit for her as it well displayed her toned arms and slim waist.

After the death of her husband, Susan again faced another tremendous sadness as her spouse, 53, had passed away in March. She was all in a sad state.

Susan Lucci and Helmut, who tied their knot in the year 1969, got blessed with two children- Andreas Huber, who is now 34, and Liza Huber, 47.

The actress, 75, was hardly recovering from the loss of her husband. Helmut’s departure was a huge loss for everyone who knew him well. All those who loved him still feel it difficult to believe he has gone forever.

“He played all the roles in his life well,” Susan added. For the actress, Helmut was a loving husband and a remarkable friend. He was a great father to their children and a caring grandfather.

Helmut’s cause of death is not revealed yet by the family. The family requested donations to raise funds for American Stroke Association in lieu.

Susan, who really missed her husband, shared some of the best memories they had together, which made the audience feel sorry for the loss of such a loving husband.

