Lady Gaga Plays Harley Quinn In Joker 2’s Musical Sequel!!!

Oscar-winner Lady Gaga is reportedly in early talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux, a musical sequel to director Todd Phillips’ 2019 film Joker. The Joker was breaking away from the template superhero films of recent years. The director revealed the sequels to Joker in an Instagram post last week, as well as the fact that Joaquin Phoenix is expected to reprise his role as the Joker.

The Hollywood Reporter’s sources told us that the sequel is likewise a musical. Joker is known for his on-again, off-again abusive courting with Harley Quinn, an Arkham Asylum psychologist who falls in love with him and becomes his crime accomplice.

Harley Quinn is played by Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco, respectively. When the director teased the script for ‘Joker: Folie a Deux,’ co-written by him and Scott Silver, rumors circulated that Harley Quinn would appear in the sequel. Folie a Deux refers to a shared delusional disorder, and Quinn, an individual first added to Batman: The Animated Series in the early 1990s, has been Joker’s most effective actual partner.

It’s also unknown whether Gaga will participate in the project at all, or even if she will. Lady Gaga became a manufacturer in Lady Gaga‘s 2018 movie A Star Is Born, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and a victory for Best Original Song. Phoenix, who received an Oscar for Best Actor for his overall performance as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, is predicted to go back, but his deal has yet to be closed.

Not only was it a large commercial enterprise in the field office, but Joker additionally received numerous awards. Instead of keeping to the tried-and-true superhero movie formula, producers Todd Phillips created a cerebral thriller starring Phoenix that became a box office smash.

Arthur Fleck, the mentally ill reclusive whose health continues to deteriorate as a result of Gotham slashing social service funding, forcing him to miss treatment sessions, and denying him access to his prescription drugs, transforms into the Joker. Hildur Guonadottir’s original score for the film was nominated for the Academy Award which will reprise his role as the Joker in Joker 2. A new document has claimed that Gaga is in talks to be a famous person in Joker 2 with Joaquin Phoenix. Even if that wasn’t enough to pique fans’ interest, it’s also been suggested that Joker 2 will be a musical.

Last year, it was revealed that a sequel to Joker was already in the works. Lady Gaga about Harley Quinn; however, details are still being kept under wraps. As DC fanatics are also aware, the Joker and Harley had an on-once more, off-once more romance within the comics. A glimpse of it became visible in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, with Margot Robbie setting a benchmark as Harley Quinn.

While fans await confirmation of Gaga’s involvement in the film, Phillips hinted that the script has already been completed. He shared a photo on Instagram with the name Joker: Folie à deux and Phoenix analyzing the script. The sight left fans excited.

