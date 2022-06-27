0 SHARES Share Tweet

Earlier this June, unexpected news on Justin Bieber’s health condition broke out. It was shocking news to millions of fans as the Canadian Pop star was all set for his world tour. The 28-year-old singer never fails to get media attention. But lately, he posted a video on Instagram to share about his health condition and the reason behind the cancellation of his several concerts.

At the beginning of this June, Justin Bieber came live to inform the fans that he was diagnosed with a health condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which paralyzed the right side of his face. In the video, he explained that he was not able to control the right side of his face and was not able to close his eyes.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Were In Private Island Focusing On His Fast Recovery

After being diagnosed with the syndrome, Justin and Hailey were unseen for a few days. The couple was together on a private island in the Bahamas, focusing on his recovery. Hailey being a lovely caring wife, ensured that he was fine and even updated the worried fans about his health getting better day by day.

On Sunday, the couple was spotted together at the airport after spending their quality time together. Justin looked high-spirited and well after returning from the short break. Justin and Hailey sat side by side with their luggage in tow as they were taken off the tarmac.

It was the first time spotting the singer and his wife after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. In the candid pics of the couple are released, Justin Bieber wore a white hoodie and a pair of bright pink sweatpants with a baseball cap and silver sunglasses. While his wife, Hailey wore an oversized black leather jacket over a white tank top with olive green pants.

Hailey ‘Rhode’ Legal Issues

Recently Hailey launched her skincare line ‘Rhode’ which even faced some legal issues regarding the brand’s name. The couple expressed that both of them were having some issues and were not having a good time. During the short vacation in the Bahamas, they had spent some quality time which would have helped them to get back on their tracks.

Before returning back to Los Angeles, Justin had postponed all his upcoming shows on the Justice Tour in the United States due to his health condition. He even felt sorry for his fans and left a message saying, “I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me that I’ve got to slow down and I hope you guys understand.

I will be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do.” he even wrote, considering the feelings of the fans who could get frustrated with the cancellation of the shows. He explained that he is currently not capable of doing it and really needed a rest so that he can get his face back to where it’s supposed to be.

He even opened up that he is not sure how long the disease could last but he is putting his max for fast recovery. He has been doing facial exercises regularly to get his face back into normal condition.

His team has also confirmed that the singer is receiving the best medical care possible and is positive about his recovery. They are looking forward to getting back on track and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.