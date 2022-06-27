Residents Evacuated For 3 Hours After Fire Broke Out On Albany Hill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This Sunday, Albani subjects were asked to evacuate their land following the fire that broke out on the woodsy slopes of Albani hills for the next 3 hours.

While the smoke was spreading around, a helicopter came flying above the heads of the locals asking them to leave the premises and gather at Golden Gate Field and Buchanan Street.

Before the helicopter’s arrival another warning to leave Gateview, Hillside, and Taft Street was sent as a text notice to the residents’ phones.

Berkeley Firefighters Ordered Residence Evacuation Due To The Break Out Of Fire

As per the tweets made by the Berkeley Fire Fighters Association, they were joined by El Cerrito firefighters to help the Albany firefighters in extinguishing the fire.

Another helicopter from the East Bay Regional Park District Police was accompanied in the rescue process.

Although the situation is under control now, officials have not reported so far about the source of the fire outbreak.

According to the Albany Fire Department dispatcher, the evacuees are set free to return to their respective places as the orders of evacuation have been lifted. All the residents of Gateview, Hillside, and Taft Street were freed by Sunday night, around 7 pm.

The blaze was contained with the remarkable help offered by Berkeley firefighters and Cerrito firefighters.

Fortunately, no lives are reported to be in threat, or no properties are found to be damaged and the officials are still on a mission to find the root cause of the fire that created hours and hours of panic for Albanians.

The vegetarian fire was spotted near the Cleveland and Washington Avenues and the fire was visible in the parts of the East Bay.

Several videos were posted on different social media handles on the issue last evening. The video shared the sky range view of the fire along with its flying black smoke.

Sunday-midday was quite a long one for the denizens of Albani, however, that fire has reportedly vanished completely from the surface and it is the fastest act of firefighters that saved many lives and the livelihoods of locals.

Yet, a certain amount of fire has purportedly occurred next to some apartment buildings as well.

Investigations are going on to find a reason that resulted in such huge blocks of smoke last Sunday, from around 3 pm to 4 pm.

It is not the first time that Albany has been affected by the dangerous fire flames, the area had already caught in the fire as a result of lightning in the year 2014.

At that time, only a specific home was set on fire, maybe the luck of the family, that they all were rescued as they spotted the fire from their window very soon.