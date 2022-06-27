0 SHARES Share Tweet

6ix9ine or Tekasshi69 is professionally known by this name. He is well known for his unique style of rapping and the lyrics. The songs full of screaming with extraordinary lyrics gave him the fame and a name throughout the USA in the very least time.

His songs and popularity help him cross the millionaire mark easily. His body covered with tattoos, seven-colored hair, public personality disputes, and more than a few legal issues make him one of the most controversial rappers recently.

His real name is Daniel Hernandez. Daniel Hernandez, better known as 6ix9ine, was born in Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York City. His father is known as Puerto Rico, a member of Puerto Rico, and his mother is Mexico, a member of the Atlixco. Daniel Hernandez is another name for 6ix9ine’s father.

Quick Facts About Tekashi69

At a cost of almost $300,000, he purchased 69 rings and a rainbow spinner.

He has many colors in rainbow colors in his grill collection which cost him around $50,000.

Earnings Of Tekashi69

He had made a great amount of money through recording albums, organizing events and concerts, and also making live shows on tv. He also frames contracts with large paying corporations. He earns about 91.35 thousand dollars through youtube in a month.

Age And Early Life Of Tekashi69

Tekashi69 is 26 years old. In his early days, he was very fond of soccer and baseball and also played in the major league at the age of 13 which his mother prohibited him from so that she could protect him from meeting strangers.

He has one sibling Oscar Osiris Hernandez, who was responsible for the first tattoo on his head.

For his schooling, he attended an elementary school. Additionally, he enrolls at Public School 59 and receives a basic education. He joined Juan Morel Campos Secondary School before attending Legacy High School. He departed for high school during the 10th standard.

ABOUT TEKASHI69

Real Name Daniel Hernandez Born On 8 May 1996 Age 26 years Birthplace Bushwick, New York, United States Profession American rapper Net Worth $8 million

Net worth And Career Of Tekashi69

His net worth is around $8 million approximately in August 2022. Investing in marketing and collaboration with KINGS and other players like Nikki Minaj helped him get top five on 100 billboards.

Tekashi69’s Wife And Kids

He recently started dating Jade, whom he had only met a few weeks prior to entering prison in 2018. He had a daughter named Saraiya Hernandez at the age of 18 while dating Sara Molina. Then he began dating Marlayna M., with whom he had a daughter, Briella Iris Hernandez.

Interesting Facts About Tekashi69

Tekashi69’s entire body is covered with tattoos.

Despite concealing his face tattoos with cosmetics to make himself less recognizable, Tekashi 6ix9ine was turned away from Hot 97’s 2018 Summer Jam in New York.

Conclusion

Although he reached 12th position in billboard he hasn’t got any award yet but he is working harder for that.

But this success doesn’t come cheap, he faced so many problems to reach here and today we know him as one of the best rappers in the USA.