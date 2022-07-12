14.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Spotted!! Amber Heard Still In Hamptons, At Le Bilboquet In Sag Harbor!!

By: Rachel Olivia

After her spectacular court defeat to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is still holed up in the Hamptons.

The “Aquaman” actress has been sighted twice in the previous two weeks at the famous Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, we’ve heard. She first appeared out East in mid-June.

One of the spies described it as a “casual meal.” There were a few individuals who noticed her. She appeared to be having a good time.”

Celebs and A-listers have been flocking to the restaurant this summer since it transforms into a bustling environment after hours.

Austin Butler, star of “Elvis,” was recently spotted dining with model girlfriend Kaia Gerber at the exclusive French restaurant. The eatery has previously hosted the likes of Emily Blunt, Hugh Jackman, and Steven Spielberg.

During a quiet supper with her sister Whitney Heard and her two children at the Greek restaurant Calissa in June, Heard was first sighted in Water Mill, New York.

TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton and Citarella in Southampton were both frequented by Heard as she sought out bargains in the wake of her divorce from Johnny Depp.

While Heard is hiding out in the Hamptons, her attorneys filed a 43-page motion last week asking a Virginia judge to toss her losing verdict in the defamation lawsuit filed by Depp, claiming the judgment was not supported by the evidence during the blockbuster trial between the former couple’s divorce.

Defamation by implication, the paper argues, was “the sole basis” on which Depp “proceeded,” discarding any allegations that Ms. Heard’s remarks were incorrect.” ‘Juror 15’ may have been picked unlawfully by submitting the erroneous birthday during jury selection, say Amber Heard’s attorneys.

Actor Austin Butler, model Kaia Gerber, director Steven Spielberg, actress Emily Blunt, and actor Hugh Jackman dined at the French restaurant this summer.

In June, she was spotted dining at Calissa, a Greek restaurant in Water Mill, with her sister Whitney Heard and their children. Besides TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton and Citarella in Southampton, Heard has also been spotted shopping there. Cheerios, diet cola, cauliflower, Tate's cookies, a red pepper, and lettuce were among the items she purchased, according to witnesses.

Heard's attorneys, on the other hand, submitted a 43-page motion last week asking a Virginia court to overturn her losing judgment, saying that one of the jurors was not actually the individual summoned for service.

