Kim Kardashian said in an Instagram post whether she and her boyfriend Pete Davidson have a foot fetish.

Kim Kardashian recently posted photos of herself and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, holding hands on Instagram, after he was seen in the trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 for the first time. Kim shared photos of her and Pete having intimate moments together. In two of the photos, Kim put her feet up on Pete’s bare chest. Several of Kim’s friends and family said nice things about the photos.

Even so, out of all the messages, the one written by Khloe Kardashian was the one that got the most attention. Khloe wrote in a comment on Kim’s post, “Do you guys also like feet?” Fans immediately raised their eyebrows at the question and were eager to hear what Kim had to say about it. Some Instagram users also thought Khloe has a foot fetish because she said “too” in her question.

Kim wrote “No” in response to her sister’s question about whether she and Pete have a foot fetish. The message from Kim’s close friend Paris Hilton, who wrote, “So happy for you!” on the post, also got a lot of attention.

In the new trailer for The Kardashians, it looked like Kardashian and Davidson were flirting with each other. This made the internet go crazy. In the steamy conversation, Kim asked Pete Davidson if he wanted to take a quick shower with her. Pete quickly threw away his phone and ran toward his girlfriend, which made fans laugh. On September 22, 2022, the next season of The Kardashians will start.

Khloé couldn’t be blamed for thinking that Pete might have liked Kim’s feet since two of the photos in the set showed her playfully resting her feet on his chest as they hung out with friends or family that Khloé couldn’t name.

Kim also showed off her toned legs with black shorts that she pulled up to show more skin.

The 41-year-old reality star might have expected the question since her 43-year-old sister Kourtney Kardashian has never tried to hide how much her feet drive her husband Travis Barker crazy.

Travis may have a thing for feet, and the couple hinted at this on an episode of The Kardashians when they told Kourtney’s sisters and mother that they were going on a no-sex cleanse.

