The Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker, TJ Watt,27, and the American soccer player, Dani Rhodes,24, tied the knot with each other this weekend.

The newlyweds got married in the presence of Derek Watt, Steelers fullback, Cameron Heyward, and Joe Haden, Watt’s teammates along with his brother, JJ Watt on June 9.

Pittsburgh Steelers Star TJ Watt And Soccer Star Dani Rhodes Got Married

It is being reported that the National Football League star is having a good time becoming the title winner of First-Team All-Pro, for the third time, consecutively In addition to it, the groom also won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award for the very first time in his career. All in all, the 27-year-old Watt is currently leading the life of his dreams as he has been pouring a lot of blessings lately.

The wedding was arranged beside the sea shore, with Rhodes wearing a sleeveless thread workday white gown, of course, with her blonde hair tied up leaving two small protons from each side to hang down her face. The gorgeous lady stood next to the groom who wore a classy black wedding suit.

TJ Watt shared a picture on his Instagram handle, where he, along with his wife posed within the stack of rocks, in which the player was seen sitting over one of the rocks and Rhodes slightly leaning onto him. He captained the post saying the day of his nuptials was the best day of his entire life.

Just before the ceremony day, the Watt brothers were clicked wearing colorful trouser sets, paired with the same patterned unbuttoned shirts, showing off their six-packs and toned abs. Each of them was twinning with one another, by accessorizing the outfit with rainbow-colored bucket hats and comfy slippers. Three of them wore cheesy smiles by covering their eyes with perfect sunglasses as well.

Rhodes had previously played soccer with JJ Watt’s wife, Kealia Ohai when they teamed up with Chicago Red Star. She is a former Wisconsin Badgers soccer player from 2016 to 2019.

It was in 2021 that the linebacker signed a contract with Pittsburgh to become the highest-paid NFL defensive player. The deal was for five years and the player this year itself shone being the best defensive player in NFL. he has now agreed upon the remaining four-year deal worth $112 million, plus a $ 35 million bonus on the deal signing and a confirmed $80 million for the coming three years.

Life seems quite surreal and the player is dished for receiving everything at once, be it career success or personal life victory. With the news of the wedding, several other pieces of information are piling up in relation to Watt.

