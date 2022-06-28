0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shiloh Jolie- Pitt, daughter of American actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was snapped wearing denim shorts in Rome along with one of her friends.

The mother-daughter duo is on a Rome trip from where the duo split their ways for a change and the 16-year-old was found sightseeing with her friends in Rome.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Clicked In Rome Wearing Denim Shorts

The teen was clicked on Saturday, June 25 along with her friends after she left her mom, Angelina Jolie at their hotel. No special guards or forces were arranged for her and her buddy, leaving them free for a full day in the outskirts of Italy for shopping.

Without any drama, Shiloh looked quite natural without any added makeup or heavy clothing, instead, the star daughter was wearing a casual printed white t-shirt and topped it with a half-zipped black oversized cardigan paired with blue denim shorts. The young girl rocked in her maroon converse as well. The blonde hair was all tightly tied up over her head, leaving no extra hair hanging from her forehead.

Since the place still has the reports of Covid-19, Shiloh and her pal have ensured their safety by wearing a black mask each.

Due to her busy schedule, Angelina could not join her daughter in exploring Rome. The next day, the three-time Golden Globe Award winner was snapped before Zara, with her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who is only a year older than Shiloh.

Zahara was spotted holding a big shopping bag, whereas her actor mama was seen wearing a Yves Saint Laurent bag.

The actor couple has six children including Shiloh and Zahara and others are Vivienne,13, Maddox,20, Pax, 18, and Knox, 13.

The former couple was married in 2014 and only lived together till 2016 when they unanimously filed a divorce. Currently, the 6 six children are allowed to live with both their mother and father, but Angelina is trying to reverse it by undergoing a battle against the American actor and film producer, Brad Pitt, for the children’s custody.

Though the ex-couple spent quite a long time together, even before marriage, lately Angelina Jolie revealed the cause of their divorce as solely for the well-being of their children. The personal fact was disclosed in an interview with Vogue India in June 2020.

She added that it was hard for the children to read the lies written about themselves by the media and she used to convince them to think about their bravery and the truth in themselves. Not everything written or read can be true and that was when Angelina went silent for a quite long time, which was taken advantage of by many.

However, the lady superstar stated that at those times the actress only focused on the healing of her six young children.

