Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shows Off Her Impressive Moves

It would appear that the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is quite the dancer, as evidenced by a video that appears to be from her time spent at the Millenium Dance Complex.

Shiloh, 16, Shows Off Her Dance Moves In Los Angeles

She’s got some moves, that Shiloh Jolie Pitt! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Maddox, who is now 16 years old, is an incredible dancer. A recently discovered video from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles appears to show her performing choreography that was learned in a class taught by Coby Mosby. It appears that she is showing off her skills in the video, and it appears that the video was recently released. Shiloh makes her initial appearance at approximately the one-minute mark, and you can see her demonstrating some of her dance moves alongside two other dancers!

Shiloh wore a face mask, sweatpants, and an all-black outfit consisting of a hoodie and sweatpants. In the video that was uploaded to YouTube in April, she and the other students in the dance class performed the choreography for the hit song “Shivers,” which was performed by Ed Sheeran. Another video of her dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” with choreography by Hamilton Evans was filmed in May and has also surfaced online. Even though Shiloh appears in these videos, we cannot be certain that this is actually her because we did not conduct our own investigation.

Because Shiloh is a student at the Millenium Dance Complex, a dance group based in Los Angeles that has received a lot of praise from major celebrities, it should come as no surprise that she is an awesome dancer. On the website of Millenium, one can find a list of the many shoutouts that the company has received from celebrities such as Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, P!nk, and Usher. According to the website’s mission statement, “Above all this is a place of dancing for those who choose or cannot help but put their body, heart, and mind to the test.” “Within these walls, we have created our own world, which is driven by movement and music, as well as strength and love.”

Both Brad and Angelina are wonderful parents who are always there for their daughter. Us Weekly was told by a reliable source that she has a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for dancing. They said that she has a tremendous amount of talent and that she has been attending these classes for quite some time. “All of the teachers are very impressed with her, and they say the sky’s the limit if she wants to take it to the next level; Shiloh may very well do that,” said the teachers. Shiloh has developed strong relationships with the other dancers in addition to being exceptionally skilled at what she does. The source went on to explain that “she’s made some good friends through the dancing community as well,” and that these friends regularly talk to one another and share music with one another.

