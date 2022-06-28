0 SHARES Share Tweet

The flaming relationship between the American rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly(MGK) and Jennifer Body’s actress, Megan Fox has always been a matter of discussion in the Hollywood entertainment news. Earlier this year, the couple revealed the news of their engagement to the world through their Instagram posts.

Colson Baker, professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly(MGK) is an American rapper, singer, musician, and actor, who is noted for his compositional blending of contemporary and alternative hip hop with rock. Megan Denise Fox is an American actress, and model who has appeared in a number of major film franchises like Transformers.

Megan Fox And MGK Twin Couple Looked Gorgeous In The Red Carpet In Pink Outfit

The couple seems to know each other from the sets of their movie, ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’ Due to Covid 19, the production of this film was postponed and Fox played a major role as MGK’s love interest in his “Bloody Valentine” music video. Things changed from hereafter, and now here they are ready to get married soon and start the new phase of their life together.

In the initial days of their relationship, things were private and they never exposed their relationship to the world. But as per the sources, they had a strong connection and used to spend more quality time together. They got really serious about each other and later became officially dating.

She refers to him as her twin flame and she clarified to the media about their connection, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Rather than a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has climbed to a higher level, that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So, for me, we’re two halves of the same soul. And I told this to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Recently, the American pop singer MGK’s Life in Pink Hulu documentary is ready to be streamed officially on Hulu. and the singer along with his to-be wife has stolen the red carpet of the movie premiere. The duo looked extremely beautiful as they walked through the red carpet in their bubblegum pink outfits.

Megan wore a stunning tight pink mini dress with spaghetti straps tied around her neck. She even changed her signature brunette look with a lightly waved bleach-blond look with a hint of pink everywhere. She wore pink strappy heels and had her nails painted in a light pink shade.

Machine Gun Kelly, being the star of the night, wore a punk-rock style pair of white dress pants featuring two large chains hanging from the front belt loops. To get the 2000s punk vibes, he put on a white belt with silver eyelets. He even wore a hot pink and blue textured long-sleeve cropped shirt that showed his torso of tattoos. He even dyed his hair deep pink and wore a pearl necklace.

Hulu, an American subscription streaming service majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company, described this original documentary film as an “in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood, and more.”

