American actor and film producer William Bradley Pitt began to claim his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for damaging the reputation of the Miraval wine business which Pitt and American actress Jolie co-owned previously by selling her part of the property to a stranger without any discussion with her business partner. He had already filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for selling the part of the Miraval Vineyard that she owns. The Oscar-winning pair had brought a controlling interest in Miraval after getting married in 2014.

What Did Pitt Say Against His Ex-Wife?

According to Brad Pitt, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie was knowingly trying to ‘inflict harm on’ him by selling her part. He also claimed that Angelina had contributed nothing to the business. Pitt had worked hard to bring success to the business.

As per the statement from Brad’s team, his ex-wife pursued and after that consummated the sale secretly. Angelina Jolie intentionally kept her ex-husband Pitt in the dark and deliberately Pitt’s contractual rights.

What is the opinion of Brad’s lowers regarding this case?

Brad’s lawyers said that everything was pre-planned. Angelina had planned all these things previously in secret. Brads’ ex-wife skilfully planned on selling her part of the Miraval wine business to a French group named Tenute del Mondo. This group always wanted to take all control over the business Miraval, it was reported by People magazine.

Additionally, the lawyers of Brad Pitt accused Jolie of telling Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler who has control of the Stoli Group. Stoli Group is a company of vertically-integrated Vodka producers that has been seeking to get a hold of confidential and proprietary information to get the benefit of its competing enterprise.

Wheeler is blamed for engaging in cutthroat business tactics and dubious professional associations. These run the risk of jeopardizing Brad Pitt’s cautiously built The Miraval Wine business, harming his reputation. Brad Pitt is now seeking for the damages to be proclaimed a trial by a jury and for the sale to be null. The legal team of Brad Pitt wrote in the legal documents and files which were filed at Los Angeles Country Superior Court.

How did the American actor Brad Pitt get his fame?

Pitt is known as one of the most powerful people in the American entertainment industry. He has struggled enough to be an established person. He learned acting from coach Roy London. Pitt started his career as an actor in 1987. In 1992, he played the popular role of Paul Maclean in A River Runs Through It which was directed by Robert Redford. In 1993, the popular American actor reunited with Juliette Lewis for the film “Kalifornia”. He played various roles in many films such as Legends of the Fall, Interview with the Vampire, 12 Monkeys, Fight Club, Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen and so many films.

The film producer Brad Pitt received numerous accolades including Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, 2 Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actor, and Primetime Emmy Award.

